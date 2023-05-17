Caelan Doris and Neve Jones win Irish rugby Players' Player of the Year awards

CAELAN DORIS AND Neve Jones have been crowned the Players’ Players of the Year at this evening’s Rugby Players Ireland Awards in Dublin.

Leinster and Ireland back-row Doris won the Men’s XVs awards ahead of provincial team-mates Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan, and his international counterpart Mack Hansen of Connacht.

Meanwhile Jones came out on top in the Women’s XVs category, topping a shortlist which included Ireland captain Nichola Fryday and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Munster’s Jack Crowley won the Men’s Young Player of the Year award, Aoife Dalton was named Women’s Young Player of the Year, while Andrew Smith and Lucy Mulhall won the respective Sevens awards.

Advertisement

Mack Hansen’s crucial try against South Africa in the Autumn Nation Series last November was named Men’s Try of the Year, while Nichola Fryday’s try against Scotland in the Six Nations — one of just three Irish tries in this year’s tournament — won the Women’s prize.

Rugby Players Ireland Awards 2023