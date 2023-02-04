Join the Rugby Weekly crew for our Ireland v France preview night in Tullow RFC

2023 HAS THE potential to be the biggest year in Irish rugby history – and it all starts here.

With the Rugby World Cup looming large on the horizon, this year’s Six Nations is shaping up to be the penultimate test of how far Andy Farrell’s Ireland have progressed — and whether or not they can go to France this autumn believing that they can break their quarter-final hoodoo… and maybe even dare to dream of more.

Not forgetting the pretty major matter of Saturday’s tournament opener against Wales in Cardiff, you can be sure that anticipation will be at fever pitch when France come to town for Ireland’s first home game of this year’s tournament.

Ahead of the France game, the Rugby Weekly trio of Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman will be getting together for a very special preview night… in Berch’s home club of Tullow RFC.

We’ll be getting a head start on match weekend on Thursday, 9 February, as the three lads analyse the opening weekend of fixtures and set the scene for an unmissable showdown in the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are on sale here now, priced at €15.

Doors will be open from 6pm on Thursday 9th, with the show itself scheduled to start around 7.30pm.

We look forward to seeing you there!