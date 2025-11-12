Beirne and Wafer take top honours at Rugby Writers awards

AOIFE WAFER AND Tadhg Beirne have been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s and Men’s Players of the Year.

Wafer claimed the award for the second year in a row. The 22-year-old was part of Ireland’s statement victory against New Zealand in WXV1, earned the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship award and showed tremendous determination to recover from injury and play a part in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

Beirne’s consistent excellence for club and country sees the Munster captain earn his first Player of the Year selection by the Rugby Writers of Ireland. The 33-year-old capped off another stellar season by earning Player of the Series for the British and Irish Lions during their test series win in Australia.

Aoife Wafer was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s XV’s Player of The Year. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions side was named the Dave Guiney Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Team of the Year in recognition of their test series triumph. The Lions squad included 18 Irish players, including 12 who featured in the three tests against the Wallabies.

Hannah Clarke was chosen as the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year. Ireland’s top try-scorer in what was her debut season, the 20-year-old is part of the IRFU’s centrally contracted squad and scored the match-winning try for Connacht as the province claimed third place over Ulster in this year’s interprovincial series.

Ireland Men’s 7s star, Dylan O’Grady was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year, recognising his outstanding performances in 2024/2025. The former Ireland U20 international was a consistent source of tries for the side, most notably in a standout performance against New Zealand in Singapore.

Also honoured on the night was former IRFU National Talent Development Manager, Hendrik Kruger, who was awarded the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award. Kruger, originally from South Africa, has played pivotal roles in the establishment of development structures that have aided not only the professional men’s and women’s game at the national level, but at provincial level in Leinster and grassroots with Dundalk RFC.

Andy Farrell and Dan Sheehan. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Nenagh Ormond RFC were voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year on the back of their meteoric rise to AIL Division 1A this year. Back-to-back promotions for the Tipperary club, including their last-minute heroics in last season’s promotion playoffs now see them in Ireland’s top division. Last season also saw Nenagh put their hands on the Munster Senior Challenge Cup, the first team from the Premier County to lift the trophy in its 139-year history.

Recognised prior to the event and honoured at the awards for their exceptional contributions to rugby throughout their playing careers and thereafter were Hall of Fame inductees Nora Stapleton and Nigel Carr. Stapleton, a 50-times capped Irish fly-half, was instrumental in the 2013 Grand Slam and 2014 win over New Zealand, and now leads Women in Sport for Sport Ireland. MBE Carr, an 11-times capped Irish openside flanker, was key to the 1985 Triple Crown and remains a significant contributor to the sport and community.

Finally, media legends Frank Quinn and John D. O’Brien were also honoured on the night with the Fred Cogley Award. A new addition to the awards last year, Fred Cogley was one of the best in his field in sports commentary. Quinn and O’Brien become just the second pair to be recognised for their lasting imprint on Irish sports media.