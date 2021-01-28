BE PART OF THE TEAM

Surgery for former Cork City star whose ear was left 'hanging on by a thread'

Ryan Delaney suffered the injury while on duty with Bolton Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 7:22 PM
48 minutes ago 1,546 Views 2 Comments
shrewsbury-town-v-bolton-wanderers-efl-trophy-montgomery-waters-meadow Ryan Delaney joined Bolton Wanderers from Rochdale in January of last year. Source: PA

IRISH DEFENDER RYAN Delaney is already back in training with Bolton Wanderers after sustaining a gruesome ear injury last weekend.

The damage occurred when Delaney collided with Liam Feeney of Tranmere Rovers, who was subsequently awarded a penalty in the second half of Bolton’s 2-1 defeat.

However, it was the former Republic of Ireland U21 international who emerged worse off, with his manager Ian Evatt describing his injury as “horrific” to The Bolton News.

Delaney, who was booked for the challenge on Feeney, continued with the aid of some bandaging, but he was later sent off after being shown a second yellow card. 

“Their player has had a shot, ran four yards and then jumped into Ryan,” Evatt said. “It completely cut his ear off and he’s had to have some serious repair work done to that in hospital… it was more or less hanging off after the game.”

Screen Shot 2021-01-28 at 17.56.09 Source: Twitter/Bolton Wanderers FC

The 24-year-old Wexford native is back on the training ground but will miss Saturday’s game against Leyton Orient as he serves a suspension for his sending off.

“The injury was a really nasty one and his ear was hanging on by a thread before his operation,” Evatt said today. “It shows you the bravery of the lad to strap it up and continue, and then be able to train all week. As he said, it’s only his ear!”

Delaney, who was a key member of Cork City’s double-winning side of 2017, has played 23 times this season for Bolton, who are in 19th place in League Two.

He joined the Trotters in January of last year following spells in League One with Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon. 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

