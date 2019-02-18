This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss

The Norwegian has won all but one of his games in caretaker charge since replacing Jose Mourinho.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 7:54 AM
13 minutes ago 179 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4498837
Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER should be named permanent Manchester United manager according to former team-mate Ryan Giggs, who insists the Premier League club have “messed around far too long”. 

Solskjaer was appointed on a caretaker basis until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December and the Norwegian favourite has rejuvenated United.

United have only lost one of their 12 matches under Solskjaer in all competitions – winning 10 – to be fourth in the Premier League as they prepare to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be in contention for the United job but ex-assistant Giggs backed Solskjaer for the permanent role following the previous sackings of Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

“I do,” Giggs told The Guardian when asked if Solskjaer should be appointed permanently. “We’ve messed around far too long.  

“When you’ve got someone who knows the club, who is tactically astute, clearly has the players and fans on board, that gives you lots of momentum. There will be bumps in the road but most fans imagine what he could do with the money that’s been spent the last few years.

“Ole’s done a fantastic job. I’ve obviously been in touch with him and he’s given players freedom and also done well tactically. The confidence is huge. He’s got smiles back on their faces.”

Giggs added: “I wouldn’t be in any rush because you don’t want to derail the current situation. Planning is more important than the announcement. Look at [Pep] Guardiola. He got in Manchester City players he wanted the year before he took over. 

“So, if it is Ole, keep it amongst the club and start planning. Our problem the past few years is that we were always playing catch-up. We should identify the two or three players we need if we’re going to win the Premier League and Champions League.”

Giggs played alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford – the pair team-mates in 1998-99 as United claimed the treble after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“He’s got that steely determination, because he’s been through a lot,” Giggs continued. “When he was young he went to a different country. 

“He had huge success but he was not always picked. He studied the game while he had a bad injury and then he coached at the club. So I always thought he had that potential because he knows the game and has that inner steel.”

