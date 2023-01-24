Advertisement
Tuesday 24 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Read Next
More Stories
Chris Putnam Elena Rybakina.
# Dominant
Rybakina eases into Australian Open semi-finals
The Wimbledon champion crushed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.
433
0
1 hour ago

ELENA RYBAKINA IS on course for a second Grand Slam title after crushing Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday with a brutal display of power-serving.

The Wimbledon champion sealed a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over the 2017 French Open winner with her 11th ace, her 190kph (120mph) serve proving her most potent weapon.

The Moscow-born Kazakh has delivered 35 aces in reaching the final four, more than any other woman at Melbourne Park.

It was a category she also led when she won her Wimbledon crown last year.

Ominously for her semi-final opponent, Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka, Rybakina said her serve is better now than at Wimbledon.

“I would say that I always served big, but for sure when I started to work with my coach, we did a lot of changes on the technique,” the 22nd seed said after taking 1hr 19min on Rod Laver Arena to dismiss Latvia’s Ostapenko.

“I gained even more power. It’s my weapon on the court and of course we are trying to work on it. Always a lot to improve.”

The 23-year-old Rybakina had declared “she could beat anyone” after knocking out top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Now she is eyeing a second major crown, with only two of the top 10 seeds left in the draw, Pegula (3) and Aryna Sabalenka (5).

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     