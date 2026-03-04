Luke Donald to captain Europe at 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare

LUKE DONALD WILL captain Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor as he bids to become the first man to lead a side to three consecutive wins in the competition.

The former world number one led Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and then at Bethpage Black in New York last year.

“The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family. I didn’t imagine this third time would come,” Donald said on the Ryder Cup website.

“Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done – but maybe there is a little more story to tell.

“This Ryder Cup captaincy journey has given me so much focus, so much purpose and it is something I don’t take for granted. It’s a real privilege and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup.”

The biennial contest will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Limerick next year.

Donald was a playing member of the victorious European team at the 2006 Ryder Cup, held at the K Club in County Kildare.

“The Irish golf fans are some of the best in the world. They are so passionate about the game, so hospitable and so down to earth,” said Donald, with the 2027 event set to run from September 13 to 19.

“They will bring such a great energy to the Ryder Cup. I am sure they will get behind our players and cheers us on. That’s what you want from a crowd – to pick you up in those low moments and keep you going when things are going well.

“That will be a big factor. It’s obviously one of the advantages of playing at home and there is no better place to do it than in Ireland.”

Tiger Woods is reportedly in line for the United States job at Adare Manor.

Ryder Cup Europe chief executive Guy Kinnings feels there was no better choice than “outstanding” Donald to lead their team once again.

“He has faced a lot of challenges as captain throughout his two terms, and he has handled all of them with his usual calm, poise and authority and above all with respect,” Kinnings said.

“He is meticulous in everything he does when it comes to planning and preparation, but Luke would be the first to acknowledge that as good a job as he has done, this is a new challenge for him and the team.

“He will be as motivated and as committed as ever to help them achieve more success.”