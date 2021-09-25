Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 25 September 2021
Advertisement

Europe facing uphill battle as USA race into early Ryder Cup lead

McIlroy/Lowry lose 4&3 to Finau/English as USA take 6-2 lead.

By AFP Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 12:44 AM
20 minutes ago 568 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558012
Johnson and Schauffele beat Casey and Wiesberger 2&1.
Image: Ashley Landis
Johnson and Schauffele beat Casey and Wiesberger 2&1.
Johnson and Schauffele beat Casey and Wiesberger 2&1.
Image: Ashley Landis

USA 6-2 Europe

THE UNITED STATES took an early 6-2 lead against Europe on the opening day of the Ryder Cup, thanks in part to a 3-1 edge in the afternoon’s fourballs session.

The Americans, boasting nine of the world’s 11 top-ranked players, went 3-1 in the morning’s foursomes matches at Whistling Straits.

World number two Dustin Johnson, last year’s Masters winner, and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele never trailed in defeating Europe’s Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger 2&1.

Americans Tony Finau and Harris English birdied to win the eighth, ninth and 10th holes for a 3-up lead and rolled over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4&3.

It’s the first time McIlroy has lost two Ryder Cup matches on the same day.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton sank a seven-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to leave himself and top-ranked Jon Rahm tied with Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. Neither duo led by more than 1-up in the match.

Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland tied with US PGA playoff champion Patrick Cantlay and US compatriot Justin Thomas.

The United States needs 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup while Europe needs 14 points to retain the trophy. The Europeans have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups and four of the past five.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie