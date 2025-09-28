Ryder Cup singles matches announced: McIlroy to face Scheffler, Lowry to play Henley

RORY MCILROY WILL face Scottie Scheffler in a blockbuster singles match on Ryder Cup Sunday.

Europe take a remarkable 11.5 to 4.5 lead into the final session, across which they need to win just three points to win the Cup. Another ambition will be to avenge their 10-point loss in Whistling Straits four years ago, which is the record margin of victory since the competition adapted to include Europe in 1979.

Justin Rose will lead Europe off, facing Cameron Young. Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood clash in the second match, followed by Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick.

There follows the clash between Scheffler and McIlroy, at the end of a year in which both made it clear they are the two best golfers on the planet. Jon Rahm starts surprisingly down the European list, and will face Xander Schauffele in the sixth match.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, has a very winnable match against Russell Henley in match eight.

Viktor Hovland is slated to face Harris English in the final match, but the Norwegian is an injury doubt: he withdrew from the Saturday afternoon session with a neck problem. If he is not fit to start, the match will be halved in advance.

Sunday Singles Pairings (Beginning at 5.02pm Irish time, continuing at 11-minute intervals)