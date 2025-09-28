Advertisement
More Stories
McIlroy and Scheffler on site at the Ryder Cup. Alamy Stock Photo
Freesunday menu

Ryder Cup singles matches announced: McIlroy to face Scheffler, Lowry to play Henley

The final menu of action at Bethpage Black has been confirmed.
1.09am, 28 Sep 2025
Gavin Cooney reports from Bethpage Black, New York

RORY MCILROY WILL face Scottie Scheffler in a blockbuster singles match on Ryder Cup Sunday. 

Europe take a remarkable 11.5 to 4.5 lead into the final session, across which they need to win just three points to win the Cup. Another ambition will be to avenge their 10-point loss in Whistling Straits four years ago, which is the record margin of victory since the competition adapted to include Europe in 1979. 

Justin Rose will lead Europe off, facing Cameron Young. Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood clash in the second match, followed by Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick. 

There follows the clash between Scheffler and McIlroy, at the end of a year in which both made it clear they are the two best golfers on the planet. Jon Rahm starts surprisingly down the European list, and will face Xander Schauffele in the sixth match. 

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, has a very winnable match against Russell Henley in match eight. 

Viktor Hovland is slated to face Harris English in the final match, but the Norwegian is an injury doubt: he withdrew from the Saturday afternoon session with a neck problem. If he is not fit to start, the match will be halved in advance. 

Sunday Singles Pairings (Beginning at 5.02pm Irish time, continuing at 11-minute intervals)

  • Cameron Young vs Justin Rose 
  • Justin Thomas vs Tommy Fleetwood 
  • Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick 
  • Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy 
  • Patrick Cantlay vs Ludvig Aberg 
  • Xander Schauffele vs Jon Rahm 
  • JJ Spaun vs Sepp Straka 
  • Russell Henley vs Shane Lowry 
  • Ben Griffin vs Rasmus Hojgaard 
  • Collin Morikawa vs Tyrrell Hatton 
  • Sam Burns vs Robert MacIntyre 
  • Harris English vs Viktor Hovland

 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie