Klopp confirms Mane's absence and stands firm in FA Cup row

Mane sitting on the pitch before being substituted off against Wolves.

LIVERPOOL WILL BE without Sadio Mane for tomorrow’s clash with West Ham as the forward recovers from a muscle tear.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Senegal international is also unlikely to return in time for Saturday’s visit of Southampton.

Mane suffered the injury in the 2-1 win over Wolves last week and Klopp insisted there was no need to rush him back to action.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not Southampton,” said the Liverpool boss.

After that he will be back on track. He has a small muscle tear which is serious enough. We were lucky with it, though, it wasn’t too serious.”

The injury comes just as Klopp prepares to give his squad some time off before returning to Premier League action.

He has drawn criticism for announcing that neither he nor his first-team players will be present for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Shrewsbury next week, as it falls within their scheduled Premier League break.

Instead, the club will send out a youth team led by U23s coach Neil Critchley.

“If we react how we always react and find a way to do it, then nothing will change,” Klopp added. “I have to make decisions that aren’t popular, based on the situation we are in.

“Because we plan long-term I cannot plan when there is a real decisive period coming up. I decided three weeks ago we would have a mid-season break based on a letter we got in April 2019.

“The FA tried to move games to midweek to decrease the intense period. Whoever was involved in that — maybe from us — they forgot to say no.”

