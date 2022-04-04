Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 April 2022
Klopp 'happy' with Salah contract talks as 'decisive parties meet'

It was reported at the weekend that the Egypt forward was close to agreeing a new one that would keep him at Anfield until the end of his career.

By Press Association Monday 4 Apr 2022, 5:29 PM
JURGEN KLOPPS SAYS he is “happy” with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.

It was reported at the weekend that the Egypt forward, currently on a deal running to 2023, was close to agreeing a new one that would keep him with Liverpool until the end of his career.

Klopp was asked about the contract situation at his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg trip to Benfica.

And he said: “I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say.

“It is just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

While Salah is Liverpool’s top-scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, he has only netted once – with a penalty – since February.

liverpool-v-watford-premier-league-anfield A delighted Jurgen Klopp after beating Watford. Source: PA

And Klopp added: “He might not have scored from open play, but it’s not too important. The performance level is, for me, important.

“In moments, he could decide sometimes in a better way, no doubt, but it is a tough gig for Mo and Sadio (Mane), with the Africa Cup (of Nations), coming back, being immediately for us available again. That was really, really special.

We see him every day in training and playing and there’s nothing to worry about, apart from that we have to manage the physical part as well.”

Liverpool – injury-free going into Tuesday’s match – play Benfica away and home either side of Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City, who they trail by a point at the top of the table.

The Reds then meet City again on Saturday, April 16 in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Klopp, whose side won the League Cup in February, said – when asked about the mental side for his players of dealing with big game after big game: “We are used to it and we enjoy it.

“At the moment it’s very exciting and interesting. There’s no problem with that, it’s all good. It’s the situation we dreamed of if we would have dreamed before the season. So now we are here, let’s try to get the most (out) of it.”

In Lisbon, Klopp this week returns to the city where he was on holiday in 2015 when he received a phone call about the Liverpool job and decided to take charge.

The German on Monday said the moment was “life-changing definitely” and that it “just felt right from the first second”.

