Salah's penalty sneaks in to deny Fulham win over Liverpool

MO SALAH DRILLED a low, hard 79th minute penalty. And although Alphonse Areola got a hand on the strike, it was not enough to stop Liverpool claiming a 1-1 draw away to Fulham.

The Cottagers had held a 1-0 lead over the reigning champions from the 25th minute, when a failed clearance from a corner fell for Bobby Decordova-Reid to blast a shot beyond Alisson from the edge of the area.

It was little more than Fulham deserved after a lively opening and Tosin Adarabioyo came close to making it 2-0 just eight minutes later.

Scott Parker’s side understandably conceded a little ground as the second half found its rhythm and Liverpool attempted to mount a comeback.

It took a set-piece and a penalty for the Reds to level, Var ruled that Georginio Wijnaldum’s free-kick hit a hand and Salah stepped up amid the whistles of a sparse crowd at Craven Cottage.

More points dropped by Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the result leaves them level with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table while Fulham put another point between themselves and the relegation zone.