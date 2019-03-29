Join us for live coverage from the AJ Bell Stadium as Andy Friend’s Connacht bid to reach the last four.
The warm-ups are in full flow.
Just under half an hour until kick-off in Salford. Here are some of our pre-match offerings to whet the appetite:
This will be the seventh meeting between Sale and Connacht with the Premiership club winning five of the previous six, although both sides won their home matches when they met in the pool stage this season.
Which way do you see this one going?
TEAM NEWS: As for Connacht, Andy Friend is balancing his squad between two competitions and with one eye on big Pro14 games ahead, has decided to rotate his resources this week.
Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty all start for the province, but captain Jarrad Butler, Tiernan O’Halloran, Quinn Roux, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Ultan Dillane and Colby Fainga’a are not involved.
It’s a big opportunity for the likes of the fit-again Niyi Adeolokun, Peter McCabe, Gavin Thornbury and Paul Boyle as Connacht look to get over their quarter-final hoodoo having lost all three of their most last eight appearances.
Connacht:
15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Peter McCabe
2. Tom McCartney (captain)
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. James Cannon
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. James Connolly
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Denis Buckley
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Robin Copeland
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Daly
23. Stephen Fitzgerald.
TEAM NEWS: Former Connacht out-half AJ MacGinty is back from injury to start for Sale Sharks, with the Dublin native forming a half-back pairing with Springbok Faf de Klerk. England flanker Tom Curry will also be a formidable threat for Connacht tonight, but Steve Diamond’s side are missing Chris Ashton.
Sale Sharks:
15. Luke James
14. Denny Solomona
13. Sam James
12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg
11. Byron McGuigan
10. AJ MacGinty
9. Faf de Klerk
1. Ross Harrison
2. Rob Webber
3. Joe Jones
4. Bryn Evans
5. James Phillips
6. Jono Ross (captain)
7. Tom Curry
8. Josh Beaumont
Replacements:
16. Curtis Langdon
17. Tom Bristow
18. Alexandru Tarus
19. Josh Strauss
20. Ben Curry
21. Will Cliff
22. Cameron Redpath
23. Arron Reed.
The scene is set at the AJ Bell Stadium, where it’s a beautiful spring evening for rugby.
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the Challenge Cup quarter-final between Sale Sharks and Connacht from the AJ Bell Stadium.
What a weekend of European rugby we have in store and no better place to start than Salford, where Andy Friend’s Connacht are bidding to continue their exciting progress and reach a first Challenge Cup semi-final since 2010.
It’s the third meeting of the season between the sides, who shared the spoils during the pool stages either side of Christmas, but this is knockout rugby with a place in the final four on the line.
Can Connacht get the weekend off to the perfect start for the provinces and continue their two-pronged challenge this season? We’re live and following all the action from 7.45pm.
