This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,890 Views 9 Comments
Share

This will be the seventh meeting between Sale and Connacht with the Premiership club winning five of the previous six, although both sides won their home matches when they met in the pool stage this season.

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:

Connacht (55)
Sale Sharks (14)


TEAM NEWS: As for Connacht, Andy Friend is balancing his squad between two competitions and with one eye on big Pro14 games ahead, has decided to rotate his resources this week.

Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty all start for the province, but captain Jarrad Butler, Tiernan O’Halloran, Quinn Roux, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Ultan Dillane and Colby Fainga’a are not involved.

It’s a big opportunity for the likes of the fit-again Niyi Adeolokun, Peter McCabe, Gavin Thornbury and Paul Boyle as Connacht look to get over their quarter-final hoodoo having lost all three of their most last eight appearances. 

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter McCabe
2. Tom McCartney (captain)
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. James Cannon
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. James Connolly
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Denis Buckley
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Robin Copeland
21. Caolin Blade
22. Tom Daly
23. Stephen Fitzgerald.

TEAM NEWS: Former Connacht out-half AJ MacGinty is back from injury to start for Sale Sharks, with the Dublin native forming a half-back pairing with Springbok Faf de Klerk. England flanker Tom Curry will also be a formidable threat for Connacht tonight, but Steve Diamond’s side are missing Chris Ashton. 

Sale Sharks:

15. Luke James
14. Denny Solomona
13. Sam James
12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg
11. Byron McGuigan
10. AJ MacGinty
9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ross Harrison
2. Rob Webber
3. Joe Jones
4. Bryn Evans
5. James Phillips
6. Jono Ross (captain)
7. Tom Curry
8. Josh Beaumont

Replacements:

16. Curtis Langdon
17. Tom Bristow
18. Alexandru Tarus
19. Josh Strauss
20. Ben Curry
21. Will Cliff
22. Cameron Redpath
23. Arron Reed.

The scene is set at the AJ Bell Stadium, where it’s a beautiful spring evening for rugby. 

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty before the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Bundee Aki arrives

A view of the Connacht dressing room

A view of Challenge Cup match balls

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the Challenge Cup quarter-final between Sale Sharks and Connacht from the AJ Bell Stadium.

What a weekend of European rugby we have in store and no better place to start than Salford, where Andy Friend’s Connacht are bidding to continue their exciting progress and reach a first Challenge Cup semi-final since 2010.

It’s the third meeting of the season between the sides, who shared the spoils during the pool stages either side of Christmas, but this is knockout rugby with a place in the final four on the line.

Can Connacht get the weekend off to the perfect start for the provinces and continue their two-pronged challenge this season? We’re live and following all the action from 7.45pm.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    IRELAND
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    LEINSTER
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls
    'It sort of justifies coming over here': Burns relishing Sexton battle
    Is John Fogarty the perfect fit as Andy Farrell's Ireland scrum coach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie