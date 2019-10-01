This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salzburg's teen sensation ready to face Liverpool

Erling Haaland has been declared fit to feature against the Reds.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 10:55 PM
14 minutes ago 538 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4833016
Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.
SALZBURG BOSS Jesse Marsch has revealed in-form teenage striker Erling Haaland will play a part in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Haaland, the son of former Premier League defender Alf-Inge Haaland, scored a first-half hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 victory against Genk in last month’s Group E opener.

In doing so, the 19-year-old became the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League bow since Wayne Rooney’s treble for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in 2004.

He has scored 17 goals in 10 appearances overall for the Austrian side this season, but missed Saturday’s 4-1 league win against Austria Vienna through illness.

Marsch is confident Haaland will feature at Anfield, although he may not be ready to start.

“Haaland is ready, the only choice is whether he plays from the start or comes from the bench, which I cannot say for sure,” he said at his pre-match news conference.

Salzburg are three points better off than Liverpool, who lost 2-0 to Napoli in their opening group match.

However, Marsch is aware of the size of the task his side face against the reigning European champions.

“They have almost no weak points. They play with great speed, aggression and intensity, and we are facing an enormous challenge,” he said.

“If we want to achieve something in Liverpool, we all need a perfect game.”

