BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

'I was only wishing I'd be there' - Bennett's 89-year-old Grandad rejoices after Tour de France triumph

The Carrick-on-Suir native secured the green jersey at the final stage on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 21 Sep 2020, 11:30 AM
33 minutes ago 3,743 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5210731
Pat Cashin watches as his grandson secures the green jersey at the Tour de France.
Image: Tipp FM Twitter
Pat Cashin watches as his grandson secures the green jersey at the Tour de France.
Pat Cashin watches as his grandson secures the green jersey at the Tour de France.
Image: Tipp FM Twitter

THERE WERE SCENES of joy back home as Sam Bennett stormed to victory and clinched the green jersey at the final stage of the Tour de France.

Bennett’s win on the Champs-Elysees saw him become the first Irishman to win a major jersey at one of the three Grand Tours since Sean Kelly won green at the Tour in 1989.

In Clonmel, Bennett’s 89-year-old grandfather Pat Cashin watched on nervously through the TV screen and rejoiced as the Carrick-on-Suir native beat world champion Mads Pedersen in a sprint finish.

A video of Cashin’s reaction circulated on Twitter after Bennett’s win yesterday, while Tipp FM’s MaryAnn Vaughan visited Cashin’s home for the final stage of the Tour.

“Oh, that was wonderful,” a delighted Cashin said when asked for his initial reaction to Bennett’s victory.

“That was something, that was a race worth winning. Top of the range, wasn’t it fantastic?”

When asked what this means to Cashin and the rest of Bennett’s family, he continued:

“The world. I actually didn’t think he had the legs but it’s absolutely fantastic.

I was only wishing I’d be there. The one year we were prevented from going. To see him on the podium will be something.

“If Coronavirus wasn’t here, there’d have been an army over there to see him win and then you would have seen the excitement.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cashin, who was a former photographer for local newspapers, also spoke about some photos of his grandson that he has kept over the years in his home.

One of them shows a very young Bennett speaking down the phone to Santa Claus, asking for his first ever bike.

“I’ve watched every race he ever had since he was a baby and the first bike he ever had, my wife Alice and I bought it for him for Christmas,” Cashin begins.

“It was his first time in Ireland because he was born in Belgium and they came over to live here in Clonmel.

“That Christmas, we decided to buy him a tricycle. I put the phone up to his ear and said ‘tell Santa what you want for Christmas.’ It’s a beautiful photograph and we had it on the [Tipperary] Nationalist.

Little did I realise that the same guy would win the Tour de France.

“I’m thrilled to bits, can’t wait to see him now.”


Source: Tipp FM Radio/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie