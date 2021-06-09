Sam Bennett's Tour de France warm-up plans derailed by knee injury

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has been ruled out of the Tour of Belgium with a knee injury and will instead rest up before defending his green jersey at the Tour de France later this month.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider had been pencilled in for the five-day stage race which gets underway today in the northern town of Beveren.

But Bennett’s Deceuninck – Quick-Step team confirmed that he has been ruled out after picking up an injury in training last week.

“Following a small incident in training last weekend, Sam Bennett has incurred a problem with his right knee,” a team statement said.

“After consultation with our medical team, it has been decided that he will not start this week’s Belgium Tour and will instead take some rest ahead of the Tour de France.

“Sam will be replaced on Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s roster for the five-day race by Mark Cavendish.”

Bennett has already won seven stages in a blistering start to the 2021 campaign, and will lead Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s sprint challenge at the Tour in what will be his final season before moving on from the team at the end of the year.

This year’s Tour de France begins on 26 June and concludes with the traditional sprint finish on the Champs-Élysées on 18 July.

