Ireland's Sam Bennett wins stage 14 at Vuelta to continue incredible season

IRISHMAN SAM BENNETT has secured his second stage win at this year’s Vuelta a España, as the Carrick-on-Suir man continues to enjoy a prolific season.

The 28-year-old claimed stage three last Monday and added to his success this afternoon after a 188km battle from San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo.

Saturday’s victory is Bennett’s 13th stage win so far this year with Bora-Hansgrohe. It is the sprinter’s fifth Grand Tour stage win after securing a hat-trick at last year’s Giro d’Italia.

More to follow…

