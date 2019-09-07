Ireland's Sam Bennett wins stage 14 at Vuelta to continue incredible season

IRISHMAN SAM BENNETT has secured his second stage win at this year’s Vuelta a España, as the Carrick-on-Suir man continues to enjoy a prolific season.
The 28-year-old claimed stage three last Monday and added to his success this afternoon after a 188km battle from San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo.
Saturday’s victory is Bennett’s 13th stage win so far this year with Bora-Hansgrohe. It is the sprinter’s fifth Grand Tour stage win after securing a hat-trick at last year’s Giro d’Italia.
More to follow…
🏁 Etapa 14 | Stage 14— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 7, 2019
🙋🏻♂🏆 @Sammmy_Be 🏆
🎙 ¿Qué quieres preguntarle? / Questions for him?#LaVuelta19 pic.twitter.com/slUSAJ84M3
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)