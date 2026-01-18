Sam Gilbert 'feeling at home and loving Connacht' on Challenge Cup charge

SAM GILBERT WOULD surely have smashed several records had he not been withdrawn at half-time in Connacht’s 75-14 Challenge Cup win over Montauban.

But leading by 56-7 — the most points Connacht have amassed in an opening half — Stuart Lancaster withdrew the Kiwi and skipper Cian Prendergast with the job done and safe passage to the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup after a pool campaign where two spectacular collapses were book-ended by two landslide wins.

Gilbert landed all seven conversions in the opening half — they also got a penalty try — including his third try for Connacht since arriving from the Highlanders in November and was on course to beat the nine accumulated by Ian Keatley for the province against Cavalieri Prato 15 years ago.

Gilbert’s haul of 19 points in the opening half also had him on course to challenge the record 32 points scored by Paul Warwick for Connacht in a mauling of Narbonne two decades ago.

But while in the end most of the scoring records remained intact, including 13 tries scored against Spanish side Cetransa El Salvador and the biggest win, 83-7 against Cavalieri Prato, the key for Gilbert and his colleagues was to get the win that guaranteed safe passage to the knockout stages, not least after letting a 17-point lead slip in Montpellier a week earlier.

“We were disappointed with the result last week,” said the full-back. “A lot of effort went into our performance this week. It was nice to get the five points there and get ourselves back on track.

Connacht's Jack Carty, Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings, Harry West, Finn Treacy and John Devine celebrate. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I mean, that was all we could do was come out here, chase five points and chase that points advantage as well and put ourselves in that position.”

Gilbert, who will be 27 on Wednesday, has settled in quickly at Connacht, his reliable form off the tee helping him amass 76 points in his eight appearances so far, even though he wasn’t the first choice kicker in some of those games.

Attention will now turn to next Saturday’s official opening of the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium when URC champions Leinster come to town for a sellout 12,000 crowd at the €40m redeveloped ground in Galway.

Gilbert is looking forward to that and is grateful for the way his new teammates have helped him settle so quickly with Connacht.

“I’m really lucky the boys have looked after me, helped me out. I’m feeling at home, really enjoying myself and loving playing for Connacht,” he added.