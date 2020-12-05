BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy cups will not leave Croke Park after All-Ireland finals - Horan

The GAA president says the cups will be retained to avoid the possibility of crowds forming.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 9:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,639 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5289495
The Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups will be staying in Croke Park this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups will be staying in Croke Park this year.
The Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups will be staying in Croke Park this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE SAM MAGUIRE and Liam MacCarthy Cups will not leave Croke Park after the football and hurling All-Ireland finals, GAA President John Horan has announced.

Horan says that the decision was taken in light of the ongoing threat of Covid-19 in Ireland and the possibility of crowds forming with “extra social activity going on around the cups.”

He also stressed that the cups will be brought to schools and clubs in time, but that celebrations must be delayed in the interest of everyone’s safety.

“The cups will not be leaving Croke Park, they will be retained in Croke Park,” Horan explained on the Late Late Show.

“It’s our concern that the cups will be a focus of crowds gathering and extra social activity going on around the cups.

“We feel we have to be responsible about this.

The clubs will get to see them and the schools will get to see them in time, but we just feel that the way the country is and the way the pandemic is resting at the moment that it would be better that we retain them. There’ll be no homecoming for the winning teams either.”

Horan’s announcement comes as the All-Ireland SFC reaches the semi-final stage, with Dublin taking on Cavan while Tipperary square off with Mayo this weekend. Waterford and Limerick will contest the All-Ireland SHC final on 13 December.

There were calls in recent weeks for all panel members to be allowed attend the remaining games in the All-Ireland championships. The Government have since given the green light to that request, but Horan says that the GAA must remain vigilant as the championships come to an end. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The county boards are aware of that and the players are aware of that and they’ve bought into it. We appreciate what we’ve got out of this. We got a championship. We got great entertainment.

I think it would tarnish anybody winning an All-Ireland if a big outbreak came within a particular area. We should learn from the experiences in England where Liverpool and Leeds had success and crowds gathered in big squares and [it] just wasn’t acceptable.

“We appreciate the privilege we’ve been given by the country to run these competitions and we have to take our guidance. You have to play ball with the authorities.”

“I understand where teams were coming from with the extra players coming in, but we got that issue resolved, the players will get to the semi-finals this week and the finals if they come up.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie