New call-up Szmodics ruled out of Irish games with Andorra and Hungary

SAM SZMODICS, ONLY last week called up to the Irish senior squad for the first time, has been ruled out of tomorrow’s friendly game with Andorra with a shoulder injury.

Manager Stephen Kenny revealed Szmodics will also likely miss next Tuesday’s game with Hungary with the injury.

“Sam Szmodics hurt his shoulder, a previous injury that he had”, Kenny told the press today. “He came down awkwardly on his shoulder, it is nothing serious but it’s an injury he had earlier in the season and that will rule him out. I think he will be ruled out of the week.”

25-year-old attacking midfielder Szmodics scored 15 goals in helping Peterborough seal promotion to the Championship last season, and qualifies for Ireland through a Longford-born grandparent. He was initially called up as Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson were ruled out with injury. Mark Travers was also a late addition to the squad with Darren Randolph out with a hip problem.

Elsewhere, captain Seamus Coleman will also miss tomorrow’s game with a hamstring problem, but he may be fit for the subsequent game. Cheidoze Ogbene has a groin complaint but is expected to be fit to play, and Kenny has an otherwise clean bill of health among his squad, who left their training base in Girona to travel to Andorra earlier today.

Ireland have yet to win under Kenny, a winless streak that stretches to 12 games if you include the final game under Mick McCarthy. Midfielder Conor Hourihane is understandably eager to put an end to that streak tomorrow against minnows rated at number 158 in the Fifa rankings, sandwiched between New Caledonia and Singapore.

“They are all big games”, said Hourihane. “You want to get that win under the belt. Playing for Ireland is always a big one, no matter if they are friendlies or not, and at the minute for us they are all big. Things haven’t gone great for us but we are hoping to get that result that we are all looking for tomorrow.”

Republic of Ireland squad vs Andorra

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers)

KO: 5pm TV: RTE Two; Sky Sports Football