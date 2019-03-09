This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sam Weber: How the brother of an All Black ended up playing rugby in Dundalk

Sam Weber talks about playing Leinster League rugby, cutting grass and this year’s World Cup

By Caoimhin Reilly Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 12:42 PM
19 minutes ago 724 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4531548
Dundalk RFC’s Sam Webber.
Dundalk RFC’s Sam Webber.
Dundalk RFC’s Sam Webber.

HOW MUST LIFE be as the brother of an All Black?

“Awesome”, as it happens. Or, at least that’s how Dundalk RFC’s Sam Weber views it.

The 25-year-old’s elder sibling, Brad, is a one-time New Zealand international, having faced Samoa in 2015, and remains on Steve Hansen’s radar following a strong Super Rugby campaign with the Chiefs.

“Every kid’s dream growing up in New Zealand is to play for the All Blacks,” Weber tells The42.

“I was just immensely proud of him, the whole family were. He’s always been a very good player, who just came into his stride.”

From “a family of half-backs”, Sam’s career hasn’t been mundane either, from playing sevens at a representative level with Otago to heading north for a season at Dundalk in the provincial divisions.

Brad Weber Brad Weber in action for the Chiefs. Source: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

A utility back, Weber has been a mainstay of a side who have struggled in Division 1A of the Leinster League this season. Indeed, they face north-east – and, as it happens, relegation – rivals Boyne today needing a win to boost their survival prospects.

It’s not uncommon for Kiwis to arrive on these shores for a year playing rugby. Indeed, many of Dundalk’s opponents are packed with visitors seeking to experience the European game.

Weber was no different, and while victories have been exclusive, defeats haven’t dampened the experience altogether.

“It’s been a lot of fun, but frustrating that we couldn’t win more games,” he says.

“I’ve always wanted to go overseas to either Europe or the UK. But I’d heard mixed reviews about playing rugby in the UK so I was told that if I could get to Ireland it would be a great place to travel and move over to.”

He ranks himself and his partner as the only two New Zealanders living in Blackrock, Co. Louth, which isn’t too hard to qualify on the basis of local knowledge.

A primary school teacher, his days are spent either “subbing” in the classroom or working with clubman Adam Doyle’s landscaping firm, a role which has given him grass-cutting duties all the way from Dundalk to Galway, with visits to Dublin and the Midlands in between.

His voyage to Dundalk was sparked by a compatriot, Hamish Walker, who was a key member of the Black and Whites’ title challenge last season. A couple of emails back and forth ended with Weber taking a step into the unknown.

Steve Hansen New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

“I just did a Google of Dundalk and it doesn’t actually come up with much apart from that it was ‘a soccer-football town’,” he quips.

“I knew nothing about the rugby side of things, so I just had to go on the word of Hamish.

He gets a bit of friendly “slagging” now and then over his All Blacks connection, but nothing too serious. Although, there was one night that he feared the trek to Mill Road for training — the session following Ireland’s memorable defeat of New Zealand in the autumn.

“I didn’t want to show my face at training the Tuesday night!

“I definitely wasn’t expecting an Irish win, but by being there live, they literally outplayed us, it was a humbling experience, but an awesome one. There was a great atmosphere, nothing like in New Zealand.”

Weber rates Ireland’s World Cup chances highly, that’s if they can rediscover their November form, while England’s solid tournament pedigree has them in focus, too.

“The northern hemisphere teams are all pushing. I would say if Ireland can re-find their form and the way that they were playing, they’re unbeatable. You can see what they did to the All Blacks, beating them, I would say, quite comfortably.

New Zealand's Ofa Tuungafasi is tackled by Ireland’s Garry Ringrose Action from the November international between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“England look very good and the way they’re playing right now, we haven’t seen that for a long time. They go well in World Cups traditionally so I wouldn’t be surprised if they go all the way to the final.”

Then, there is the question of Joe Schmidt and his reputation on native soil. Surprisingly, Weber reckons Warren Gatland’s profile is a lot higher despite Schmidt having twice beaten the All Blacks during his Irish reign.

“I’d say he’s gone a little under the radar. We hear a lot about Warren Gatland back home, just for his time with the Lions and the Welsh’s success.

“I hadn’t heard Joe’s name too much before I came over here, but now that I’m over here, he’s everywhere; he’s great at what he does and very professional.”

Brad Weber celebrates his try with James Lowe Brad Weber celebrates scoring a try for New Zealand Maori with James Lowe, now of Leinster. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

The utility back’s term in Dundalk is to come to a close at the end of April, when he and his girlfriend will travel Ireland before embarking on a world tour, where he hopes to find work and rugby, armed with playing expertise in the styles of both hemispheres, which, he concedes, are palpably different.

His brother, Weber feels, could have been a part of the All Blacks’ travelling posse last November, but he reckons Brad has a major chance of making the plane to Japan.

If that’s the case, Sam will be there to support.

Some year that would be, from Napier to Japan, via Dundalk….

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    Norwich see off Swansea to move five points clear in the Championship
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    IRELAND
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie