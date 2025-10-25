SAMMIE SZMODICS HAS suffered a fresh injury blow just over two weeks out from the start of Republic of Ireland’s decisive World Cup qualifier window.
Szmodics came in for criticism earlier this month after missing Ireland’s double-header with Portugal and Armenia through injury — only to return to action for his club Ipswich Town 72 hours after the Armenia win.
The attacker started Ipswich’s 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday afternoon, but limped off after just 21 minutes with a knee injury, casting doubt over his availability for Ireland duty next month.
Sammie Szmodics limps off after just 21 minutes of Ipswich's win over West Brom
“That was a knock on his knee that he obviously tried to shrug off,” manager Kieran McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times afterwards.
“That’s one of them that can go one way or another. I’d imagine we’ll investigate that over the next 24 hours.”
Jack Clarke came off the bench to net the solitary goal as Ipswich got back to winning ways.
The Tractor Boys were the dominant side throughout but could not make their supremacy pay despite a series of chances until Clarke’s fifth goal of the season seven minutes from time.
It was a welcome result after back-to-back Championship defeats and lifted Ipswich just a point behind their opponents.
Ireland’s Mikey Johnston had the ball in the net for West Brom in added time but that was ruled out following a foul in the penalty area.
– Additional reporting by Press Association
