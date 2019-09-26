This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Milan clubs unveil rival projects for new San Siro stadium

Moves to build a new home for Inter and AC Milan moved a step closer on Thursday when two shortlisted designs were presented.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,356 Views 1 Comment
AC MILAN AND Inter have revealed their two shortlisted designs for a new stadium to replace San Siro.

The proposal, featuring extensive renovation of the area around the new ground which will be built on land adjacent to San Siro, has been presented to the municipality.

2_POPULOUS The Cathedral design.

Fans will also be consulted over the construction of the 60,000-seat Nuovo Stadio Milano that is expected to cost in the region of €650 million.

The two projects in the running are The Rings of Milano by architecture firms Manica and Sportium, and The Cathedral by Populus.

The Rings of Milano’s structure is comprised of two interlocking rings, which can change colour depending upon which Milan club is playing at home and are intended to represent two clubs forever in opposition but united.

The surrounding gardens and piazza, which would be used to host festivals and events, will preserve the location of the original San Siro pitch as a community field.

Populus, which worked on the Emirates Stadium, London Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among other major projects over recent years, has designed The Cathedral as a structure that takes inspiration from Milan landmarks the Duomo and the Galleria.

It also features provision for 22 acres of green space and changeable stadium livery. Both designs have placed an emphasis on strong acoustics and ensuring seating is tight to the pitch.

03-MANICA-Slieshow-3 The Rings of Milano design.

Milan have played at San Siro since it opened in 1926, with Inter moving in to share tenancy in 1947. Over the subsequent 72 years, it has become one of the most celebrated football venues in Europe.

However, the decision to build a new ground is partially motivated by estimates that placed a renovation of the existing facility in the region of €510m. 

The capacity of San Siro is 78,000 but an average attendance of 47,300 at matches over the past decade has played part in the decision to downsize.

An economic feasibility study also flagged that four per cent of capacity given over to premium seating at San Siro is significantly below the 15 per cent average at other leading European clubs.

