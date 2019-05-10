Itoje moves to back row as Saracens make two changes to side who beat Munster

SARACENS HAVE MADE two changes to the side which beat Munster in the last four for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup decider with Leinster.
Sean Maitland has shaken off a hamstring complaint to line out on the wing for the English powerhouses, while Will Skelton’s impressive recent form has earned him a spot at lock.
Skelton’s inclusion in the second row means Maro Itoje moves to blindside flanker where he lines out alongside Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola.
The elder Vunipola brother, Mako, was passed fit earlier this week and starts in the front row.
16 of Sarries’ 23-man squad have tasted European success in the past.
Saracens (v Leinster):
15. Alex Goode
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (Captain)
11. Liam Williams
10. Owen Farrell
9. Ben Spencer
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Will Skelton
5. George Kruis
6. Maro Itoje
7. Jackson Wray
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements
16. Joe Gray
17. Richard Barrington
18. Vincent Koch
19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Schalk Burger
21. Richard Wigglesworth
22. Nick Tompkins
23. David Strettle
You can view Leinster’s team here.
