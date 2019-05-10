This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 May, 2019
Itoje moves to back row as Saracens make two changes to side who beat Munster

Maro Itoje moves from lock to back row in order to facilitate Will Skelton.

By Gavan Casey Friday 10 May 2019, 12:44 PM
43 minutes ago 3,008 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4628355
Sean Maitland starts on the wing for Sarries.
Sean Maitland starts on the wing for Sarries.
Image: Bradley Collyer

SARACENS HAVE MADE two changes to the side which beat Munster in the last four for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup decider with Leinster.

Sean Maitland has shaken off a hamstring complaint to line out on the wing for the English powerhouses, while Will Skelton’s impressive recent form has earned him a spot at lock.

Skelton’s inclusion in the second row means Maro Itoje moves to blindside flanker where he lines out alongside Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola.

The elder Vunipola brother, Mako, was passed fit earlier this week and starts in the front row.

16 of Sarries’ 23-man squad have tasted European success in the past.

Saracens (v Leinster):

15. Alex Goode
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Brad Barritt (Captain)
11. Liam Williams
10. Owen Farrell
9. Ben Spencer

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Will Skelton
5. George Kruis
6. Maro Itoje
7. Jackson Wray
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16. Joe Gray
17. Richard Barrington
18. Vincent Koch
19. Nick Isiekwe
20. Schalk Burger
21. Richard Wigglesworth
22. Nick Tompkins
23. David Strettle

You can view Leinster’s team here.

Cronin and Lowe start, McGrath returns as Leinster unveil team chasing back-to-back Champions Cup glory

