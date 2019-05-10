Itoje moves to back row as Saracens make two changes to side who beat Munster

Sean Maitland starts on the wing for Sarries.

Sean Maitland starts on the wing for Sarries.

SARACENS HAVE MADE two changes to the side which beat Munster in the last four for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup decider with Leinster.

Sean Maitland has shaken off a hamstring complaint to line out on the wing for the English powerhouses, while Will Skelton’s impressive recent form has earned him a spot at lock.

Skelton’s inclusion in the second row means Maro Itoje moves to blindside flanker where he lines out alongside Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola.

The elder Vunipola brother, Mako, was passed fit earlier this week and starts in the front row.

16 of Sarries’ 23-man squad have tasted European success in the past.

Saracens (v Leinster):

15. Alex Goode

14. Sean Maitland

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Brad Barritt (Captain)

11. Liam Williams

10. Owen Farrell

9. Ben Spencer

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Titi Lamositele

4. Will Skelton

5. George Kruis

6. Maro Itoje

7. Jackson Wray

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16. Joe Gray

17. Richard Barrington

18. Vincent Koch

19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Schalk Burger

21. Richard Wigglesworth

22. Nick Tompkins

23. David Strettle

