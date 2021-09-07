'You get more nervous as years go by' - Galway skipper preparing for her 8th All-Ireland final

13 YEARS ON from her first experience of All-Ireland camogie final day as a player, Sarah Dervan returns to familiar territory on Sunday.

Now into her fourth year as Galway captain, the full-back heads into her eighth senior decider with the county, having tasted victory on two occasions.

She was just 20-years-old when she was part of the panel for the 2008 loss to Cork, while she was an unused substitute in the 2011 when Wexford prevail by two points. Dervan played in the 2010 defeat to Wexford, 2013 win over Kilkenny, 2015 loss against Cork, 2019 victory against the Cats and defeat to the same county in 2020.

“I think you get more nervous as years go by,” she admits about All-Ireland final day.

“When you’re young, I suppose you don’t put any pressure on yourself, you just go out and you hurl. But then the years go on and you get older…you kind of become more hard on yourself.

“You start looking for areas to improve. It is hard, and I suppose out of all those finals we only won two,” says Dervan, who’s father won a Celtic Cross as part of the Galway hurling panel in 1980. Her two brothers also lined out with the county at senior level.

“Look, it’s brilliant to get back to an All-Ireland final, especially after last year. I’m very lucky that this is my eighth All-Ireland final, but we won two and lost five…

“Every year is different, so you can’t really look into it too much. Every team is different as the years go by, so you just go out and try and hurl as free as you can, and hopefully on the day it goes well for you.

“It’s a new game, it’s a new year, and we know what’s ahead of us and Cork are a brilliant, brilliant team, so we have to be at our best to be competing.”

Having lifted the O’Duffy Cup two years ago, falling short at the final hurdle in last year’s championship, in addition to this year’s league, hurt the group.

“You have to get to a stage where you have to park these thing,” she notes. “The hardest thing was watching the match back afterwards.

“When matches like that are close and they come down to the wire, the 2020 All-Ireland, it was the 53rd or 54th minute it came down to, and it was a penalty. You question yourself on every mistake and every ball you hit afterwards.

“It’s hard then, but you just pick yourself up, you go again, and at least you have the girls around you. We’re all in the same boat and you just try and drive on for another year.”

Dervan and Cork captain Linda Collins at the Camogie Association All-Ireland championships finals launch in Croke Park. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Last year’s final without spectators was an underwhelming experience.

“2020 was just really eerie,” Dervan recalls. “It was a really eerie feeling going out to Croke Park and nobody there and it pitch dark and a cold night. Strange.

“But, yeah, definitely to have family and friends there … I know it was so hard for them last year not to be a part of it and not to be there with us, and I’m just delighted that they get to share the day and supporters as well.

“It’s brilliant to have the crowds, they’re comforting to have, and to have your family up there means the world.”

Dervan’s ability to go again proved useful in her personal life too, where her wedding was postponed twice in 2020 due to the pandemic. This November, she’s hopeful it will be a case of third time lucky.

“Everything is on schedule, we’ll get there eventually!” she remarks.

For now, she’s fully focused on the Cork challenge that lies in the immediate future.

“It’s all about looking forward to it, these days don’t come around too often, and enjoying every minute of the build-up. When Sunday comes we’re going to try and hurl to the best of our ability.”

