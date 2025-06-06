The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Healy storms to stunning 1500m win at Rome Diamond League
IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY has won the Women’s 1500m at this evening’s Diamond League meet in Rome.
The in-form Dubliner clocked 3:59.17 to secure a famous win in the Italian capital.
More to follow.
