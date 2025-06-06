Advertisement
Sarah Healy (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeGolden Girl

Sarah Healy storms to stunning 1500m win at Rome Diamond League

The in-form Dubliner clocked 3:59.17.
10.11pm, 6 Jun 2025
7

IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY has won the Women’s 1500m at this evening’s Diamond League meet in Rome.

The in-form Dubliner clocked 3:59.17 to secure a famous win in the Italian capital.

More to follow.

Athletics Ireland / X (Formerly Twitter)

