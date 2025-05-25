Sarah Healy secures personal-best time at Diamond League meeting

IRELAND’S SARAH Healy produced a personal-best time at today’s Diamond League meeting in Rabat.

The UCD AC athlete finished third in the 3000m race in 8:27.02, behind Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet and Nadia Battocletti of Italy.

Fellow Irish athlete Cathal Doyle was also competing in Morocco, and his time of 3:33.32 was just 0.2 seconds off his personal best, as he finished eighth in the 1500m.

It was the Clonliffe Harriers athlete’s first event of the 2025 outdoor season and maiden appearance at this level.

Elsewhere, at the IFAM Outdoor meeting in Brussels, there was a PB for Sarah Lavin.

The Limerick native clocked a time of 23.31 in the 200m to win her heat and leave her ninth on the Irish all-time list for the event.

Meanwhile, Sophie Becker finished second in her heat with a time of 23.60.

Also in Belgium today, Cillín Greene produced a time of 32.68, leaving the Galway City Harriers AC athlete second on the Irish senior all-time list over 300m.

It has been an encouraging weekend for Irish athletics, with Sharlene Mawdsley and Efrem Gidey among the stars to impress on Saturday.