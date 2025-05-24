Advertisement
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
FreeAthletics

Sharlene Mawdsley second with season best at Continental Tour Gold meet

Elsewhere, Sophie Becker finished second in her heat of the women’s 400m at the IFAM Outdoor meet in Brussels.
8.34pm, 24 May 2025

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY CLOCKED a season best in the women’s 400m event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Zagreb, Croatia today.

The Tipperary athlete ran 51.14 but was pipped at the end as she finished second to Spain’s Paula Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Sophie Becker opened her individual season by finishing second in her heat of the women’s 400m at the IFAM Outdoor meet in Brussels.

In wet conditions, Becker ran 51.69.

In the men’s U20 400m event in Brussels, Conor Kelly smashed the Irish record with a stunning 46.18 – breaking Chris O’Donnell’s 46.52 which had stood since 2017.

Another Irish U20 record fell at the Halplus Werfertage meet in Germany, with Edenderry AC’s Cian Crampton recording a 57.34 metre in the discus, breaking a record which had stood since 2009.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie