Sharlene Mawdsley second with season best at Continental Tour Gold meet
SHARLENE MAWDSLEY CLOCKED a season best in the women’s 400m event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Zagreb, Croatia today.
The Tipperary athlete ran 51.14 but was pipped at the end as she finished second to Spain’s Paula Sevilla.
Elsewhere, Sophie Becker opened her individual season by finishing second in her heat of the women’s 400m at the IFAM Outdoor meet in Brussels.
In wet conditions, Becker ran 51.69.
In the men’s U20 400m event in Brussels, Conor Kelly smashed the Irish record with a stunning 46.18 – breaking Chris O’Donnell’s 46.52 which had stood since 2017.
Another Irish U20 record fell at the Halplus Werfertage meet in Germany, with Edenderry AC’s Cian Crampton recording a 57.34 metre in the discus, breaking a record which had stood since 2009.
