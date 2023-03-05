Sarah Lavin advances to 60m hurdles at European Indoors

SARAH LAVIN HAS reached the final of the 60m hurdles at the 2023 European Indoors Athletics Championships in Turkey after clinching third place in her semi-final.

Lavin clocked a time of 7.99, coming in behind Finland’s Reetta Hurske [7.85] and Laeticia Bapte [7.91] of France in the second semi-final.

Advertisement

The Limerick woman powered into the final in sixth place overall between the two semi-finals and will compete in the final later this evening at 5.55pm Irish time in Istanbul.

This result means Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final over the last year as she battles for a medal in today’s final.

Elsewhere for Team Ireland at the European indoors, Darragh McElhinney will run in the 3000m final action at 5pm, while the women’s relay team will feature in 4x400m final at 4.25pm on the final day of the championships.

Sarah Lavin is into the final of the 60m hurdles in Turkey!



READ: https://t.co/VzW0WK6Irb



Watch the European Indoor Athletics championships now on @RTEplayer https://t.co/58N1nTXdAZ pic.twitter.com/Nk0xB0sDrr — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 5, 2023

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Coverage of today’s action is available on RTÉ 2 at 4pm, and on BBC 2 at 3.30pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!