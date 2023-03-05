Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Sarah Lavin racing in the semi-final of the 60m hurdles at the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships.
# rapid
Sarah Lavin advances to 60m hurdles at European Indoors
The Limerick woman will run in the final later this evening.
969
0
1 hour ago

SARAH LAVIN HAS reached the final of the 60m hurdles at the 2023 European Indoors Athletics Championships in Turkey after clinching third place in her semi-final.

Lavin clocked a time of 7.99, coming in behind Finland’s Reetta Hurske [7.85] and Laeticia Bapte [7.91] of France in the second semi-final. 

The Limerick woman powered into the final in sixth place overall between the two semi-finals and will compete in the final later this evening at 5.55pm Irish time in Istanbul.

This result means Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final over the last year as she battles for a medal in today’s final.

Elsewhere for Team Ireland at the European indoors, Darragh McElhinney will run in the 3000m final action at 5pm, while the women’s relay team will feature in 4x400m final at 4.25pm on the final day of the championships.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Coverage of today’s action is available on RTÉ 2 at 4pm, and on BBC 2 at 3.30pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     