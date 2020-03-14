This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sarah Rowe goal sets Collingwood on the way to AFLW win

The women’s Aussie Rules league is continuing behind closed doors this weekend.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 11:08 AM
Rowe: early goal set the tone for one-sided win.
MAYO’S SARAH ROWE set Collingwood on the way to victory as the AFLW season continued behind closed doors in Australia.

Rowe grabbed the first of Collingwood’s five goals as they beat Brisbane by 29 points at Hickey Park.

The 43-14 victory moves the Magpies into fourth in Conference B, four points behind leaders Fremantle who still hold a game in hand.

Carlton moved level on points with Fremantle at the top as they beat Melbourne 40-24.

Saturday’s other game saw St Kilda beat Richmond 42-3.

