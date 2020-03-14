Sarah Rowe goal sets Collingwood on the way to AFLW win

MAYO’S SARAH ROWE set Collingwood on the way to victory as the AFLW season continued behind closed doors in Australia.

Rowe grabbed the first of Collingwood’s five goals as they beat Brisbane by 29 points at Hickey Park.

The 43-14 victory moves the Magpies into fourth in Conference B, four points behind leaders Fremantle who still hold a game in hand.

Carlton moved level on points with Fremantle at the top as they beat Melbourne 40-24.

Saturday’s other game saw St Kilda beat Richmond 42-3.

