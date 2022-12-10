Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 10 December 2022
Sarsfields come out on top against St Vincent's to reach All-Ireland final

Siobhán McGrath’s 46th-minute penalty was the vital score that allowed the reigning title holders to set up a showdown with Loughgiel Shamrocks next week.

Sarsfields' Siobhan McGrath celebrates after scoring a point.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

SARSFIELDS HELD ON to win a tough All-Ireland Senior Club camogie semi-final against Dublin’s St Vincent’s to book their place into a fourth consecutive final.

Siobhán McGrath’s 46th-minute penalty was the vital score that allowed the reigning title holders secure a showdown with Loughgiel Shamrocks, after the Antrim club edged past Drom and Inch on a scoreline of 3-6 to 2-6 in the other last four encounter.

Sarsfields made the brighter start in their clash, stretching 0-6 to 0-1 up inside 10 minutes. Niamh and Siobhán McGrath converted frees before puck out errors allowed Siobhán McGrath and Shannon Corcoran add more. Klara Donohue and Clodagh McGrath completed the half dozen.

Aisling Maher was the chief threat for St. Vincent’s, and she showed her danger around the goal on six minutes creating the chance only for keeper Laura Glynn to produce the save.

Sarsfields stretched their advantage to 0-8 to 0-2 with Niamh and Siobhán McGrath scoring against Maher’s reply. And the 2017 All-Star reduced arrears to four with two more placed balls before a major moment before half-time.

A move started by Gráinne Quinn in defence led to Ali Maguire touching the ball into the net, and it was 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time.

klara-donohue-leads-the-challenge-for-the-ball Sarsfields’ Klara Donohue leads the challenge for the ball. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

St. Vincent’s built on the momentum with three more points after the restart. But Sarsfields then started making their experience count.

A Siobhán McGrath brace levelled before Cliona Cahalan won a penalty. McGrath slotted to the net and another free gave Sarsfields a four-point cushion on 48 minutes. St. Vincent’s applied pressure through three more Maher scores but they couldn’t find the equaliser to force extra-time.

Scorers for Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-7 (4f), N McGrath 0-2 (2f), C McGrath 0-1, K Donohue 0-1, S Corcoran 0-1.

Scorers for St. Vincent’s: A Maher 0-10 (9f, 1’45) A Maguire 1-0

Sarsfields

L Glynn

K Gallagher
L Ward
T Kenny

R Kelly
M Cooney
J Daly

C McGrath
R Murray

C Kenny
N McGrath
K Donohue

C Kelly
S McGrath
S Corcoran

Subs:

C Cahalan for C Kenny (41)
Ciara McGrath for C Kelly (52)
A Dillon for Donohue (60).

St. Vincent’s

D Cooke

L Smith
A Woods
C O’Leary

E McGovern
G Quinn
EM Elliott

M Kelleher
D Smith

N Hetherton
C Donnelly
A Lambe

A Maher
A Maguire
A Sullivan.

Subs:

G Gilroy for Sullivan (30)
D Johnstone for Smith (41)
R Drohan for Maguire (52)

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)

Darren Kelly

