'One of the best defenders in the country' signs for Shamrock Rovers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Savannah McCarthy has become Shamrock Rovers’ latest signing ahead of their return to the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Most recently a defensive star with Galway WFC, McCarthy joins fellow Irish internationals Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche in the star-studded Hoops squad.

The 25-year-old is nearing her comeback from a cruciate ligament knee injury sustained last March, and will be eyeing a return to Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green squad ahead of this summer’s World Cup. Full focus will be on Collie O’Neill’s Rovers first.

“I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers Football Club,” McCarthy said.

“The chance to sign for a club with such a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I could not turn down. I am really excited about the new challenge and looking forward to getting back on the pitch. I would like to also thank everybody involved with Galway WFC for their help over the past few seasons.”

A native of Kerry, McCarthy had made impressive progress before sustaining the cruciate setback, establishing herself as a key player for Ireland on her second coming. She had broken back into the XI in the latter stages of 2021, ending a five-year wait for sixth international senior cap in the 3-2 friendly win over Australia.

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of Ireland International Savannah McCarthy to our Women’s Premier Division Squad ☘️#McCarthyIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) January 23, 2023

She was retained in the starting team for the opening World Cup qualifiers over Sweden, Finland and Slovakia, and featured at the Pinatar Cup, before missing the business end of the campaign.

“I am delighted Savannah has signed for us,” Rovers boss O’Neill said. “She is one of the best defenders in the country. She will bring a massive amount of experience to our team, and I am really looking forward to working with her”.

“I have known Sav a long time. She is a fantastic player with tremendous quality, she has a great will to win and will bring vast experience to our team,” Head of Women’s football Jason Carey added.

McCarthy had been with Galway since 2020, having previously had spells at Glasgow City and Cork City.