German team Schalke apologises after video of supporter assaulting man in Dublin circulates

GERMAN FOOTBALL TEAM Schalke has issued an apology and said it is investigating an alleged incident of assault by one of its supporters in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The German team were in Dublin yesterday for a friendly match against Bohemians. Schalke lost to Bohs 3-2.

Footage of a large crowd of Schalke supporters marching along Abbey Street yesterday afternoon was shared online, with one female photographer capturing the scene.

In the video of the incident, which has been widely shared online, one man amongst the Schalke supporters reaches out to push the woman’s camera out of the way. A man steps in between them, and is pushed to the ground.

Today in Dublin, I went to photograph what I thought was a parade. They grabbed my camera & pushed Steve over. They then kicked him in the head, unable to get up they continued to kick him. They were Schalke football hooligans. I'm so appalled & disgusted!! #schalkehooligans pic.twitter.com/48qNrff2vP — Carly Clarke (@ClarkeCarly) October 11, 2025

The photographer who shared the video said he was repeatedly kicked in the head by the German football fans.

“Today in Dublin, I went to photograph what I thought was a parade,” she wrote.

“They grabbed my camera [and] pushed Steve over. They then kicked him in the head, unable to get up they continued to kick him. They were Schalke football hooligans. I’m so appalled [and] disgusted.”

The football team responded on social media. It offered its apologies to those affected.

“Violence in any form is completely unacceptable and stands in absolute contradiction to the values and principles of our club,” the team said.

“We are taking the incident very seriously and will fully support the investigation as a club. Until then, we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Gardaí were not aware of the incident when contacted yesterday.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie