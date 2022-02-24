Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

Schalke to remove logo of Russian company Gazprom from their shirts

Historically one of Germany’s best supported teams, Schalke has been sponsored by Gazprom since 2007.

By AFP Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 3:21 PM
22 minutes ago 723 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5692445
Schalke player Darko Churlinov pictured during last weekend's fixture against SC Paderborn.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Schalke player Darko Churlinov pictured during last weekend's fixture against SC Paderborn.
Schalke player Darko Churlinov pictured during last weekend's fixture against SC Paderborn.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 3 minutes ago

GERMAN FOOTBALL CLUB Schalke 04 said today it would remove Russian gas company Gazprom from its shirts, following the invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the events, developments and escalation of the past days, FC Schalke 04 has decided to remove the logo of the main sponsor, Gazprom, from the shirts,” the second division club said in a statement.

In place of the sponsor, players would carry the team name across their shirt, the club said, adding that the decision had been taken “after talks” with Gazprom’s Germania subsidiary.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club, historically one of Germany’s best supported teams, has been sponsored by Gazprom since 2007.

Earlier today, the club announced that Matthias Warnig, a Gazprom representative on the club’s supervisory board, would step back from his role.

Warnig is CEO of the holding company for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, approval for which was halted by the German government on Tuesday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The company and the CEO personally were also targeted by US sanctions announced on Wednesday.

Warnig was previously a member of the Stasi secret police in communist East Germany, before becoming a gas executive after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He had served on the supervisory board at Schalke since 2019.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie