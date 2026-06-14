Scotland off the mark with 1-0 win over Haiti while Australia stun Turkey

SCOTLAND MOVED TOP of Group C in their long-awaited return to the World Cup with a nervy 1-0 win over Haiti in Foxborough.
In the Scots’ first game on the big stage since 1998, midfielder John McGinn fired them ahead in Boston with a deflected strike after 28 minutes, although Steve Clarke’s side lived dangerously at times.
The Caribbean country, ranked 83rd in the world, were on the face of it the best chance for three points and denying a first Scotland win in the finals since 1990, but they proved troublesome.
There were only occasional moments of brightness from Scotland- mostly from winger Ben Gannon-Doak in the first half – rather than any sort of control and they looked out of sorts in the final stages.
Crucial
Nevertheless, Morocco and Brazil drew 1-1 in New Jersey earlier in the day which means Scotland top the group with three points going into the second fixture against Afcon champions at the same venue next Friday before travelling to Miami to face the Brazilians on 24 June and looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.
It was a crucial victory for the Scots but they will need to produce better if they are to get out of the group.
After the game, Clarke said: “I’m tired but absolutely delighted with my players; resilience, character, everything about this group of players had to be on the pitch tonight and it was.
Advertisement
“Not relief. Everyone told us it was a must-win game and we won the game.”
Australia, meanwhile, provided the surprise result so far of the 2026 World Cup as they began their Group D campaign with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver.
Australia celebrate after their win. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
It was a highly organised and clinical display from Tony Popovic’s side, who withstood their opponent’s dominance of the ball and struck with a goal in each half from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.
The match turned on a moment in the 27th minute. Arda Guler’s header was saved low by goalkeeper Patrick Beach – making his competitive international debut – and in a flash Irankunda was released to race away from the defence and slot into the corner at the other end.
It was an experience the Australia keeper will not forget in a hurry. He was instrumental in keeping Turkey out as their pressure grew, saving spectacularly from Abdulkerim Bardakci who shot from range, Beach turning his effort against the post with his fingertips.
The game was settled 15 minutes from time. Australia broke and the ball was worked to Metcalfe on the edge of the box, who aimed his shot expertly outside the reach of Ugurcan Cakir.
Turkey toiled in vain for a way back but were unable to beat the impressive Beach.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Scotland off the mark with 1-0 win over Haiti while Australia stun Turkey
LAST UPDATE | 5 mins ago
SCOTLAND MOVED TOP of Group C in their long-awaited return to the World Cup with a nervy 1-0 win over Haiti in Foxborough.
In the Scots’ first game on the big stage since 1998, midfielder John McGinn fired them ahead in Boston with a deflected strike after 28 minutes, although Steve Clarke’s side lived dangerously at times.
The Caribbean country, ranked 83rd in the world, were on the face of it the best chance for three points and denying a first Scotland win in the finals since 1990, but they proved troublesome.
There were only occasional moments of brightness from Scotland- mostly from winger Ben Gannon-Doak in the first half – rather than any sort of control and they looked out of sorts in the final stages.
Crucial
Nevertheless, Morocco and Brazil drew 1-1 in New Jersey earlier in the day which means Scotland top the group with three points going into the second fixture against Afcon champions at the same venue next Friday before travelling to Miami to face the Brazilians on 24 June and looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.
It was a crucial victory for the Scots but they will need to produce better if they are to get out of the group.
After the game, Clarke said: “I’m tired but absolutely delighted with my players; resilience, character, everything about this group of players had to be on the pitch tonight and it was.
“Not relief. Everyone told us it was a must-win game and we won the game.”
Australia, meanwhile, provided the surprise result so far of the 2026 World Cup as they began their Group D campaign with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver.
Australia celebrate after their win. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
It was a highly organised and clinical display from Tony Popovic’s side, who withstood their opponent’s dominance of the ball and struck with a goal in each half from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.
The match turned on a moment in the 27th minute. Arda Guler’s header was saved low by goalkeeper Patrick Beach – making his competitive international debut – and in a flash Irankunda was released to race away from the defence and slot into the corner at the other end.
It was an experience the Australia keeper will not forget in a hurry. He was instrumental in keeping Turkey out as their pressure grew, saving spectacularly from Abdulkerim Bardakci who shot from range, Beach turning his effort against the post with his fingertips.
The game was settled 15 minutes from time. Australia broke and the ball was worked to Metcalfe on the edge of the box, who aimed his shot expertly outside the reach of Ugurcan Cakir.
Turkey toiled in vain for a way back but were unable to beat the impressive Beach.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
big three points Fifa World Cup 2026 Scotland Soccer