Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ronaldo after Portugal's draw against Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo
All Square

Scotland frustrate Ronaldo's Portugal in stalemate

The home side held out to secure their first point in the top tier of the Nations League.
10.13pm, 15 Oct 2024
144
0

SCOTLAND FRUSTRATED CRISTIANO Ronaldo’s Portugal in a 0-0 draw at Hampden to avoid losing five consecutive competitive games for the first time ever.

The home side needed a wonder save from Craig Gordon to deny Bruno Fernandes a winner in the closing stages, but held out to secure their first point in the top tier of the Nations League.

Portugal remain on top of Group A1 but were made to wait to book their place in March’s quarter-finals.

On his 216th international appearance, Ronaldo made his 200th start for his country, more than 21 years on from his first.

However, the 39-year-old failed to add to his 133 Portugal goals and stormed off the field at full-time ranting at the officials.

Scotland have won just one of their last 16 games – a 2-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar in June – and remain without a victory in a competitive match for over a year.

But Steve Clarke’s men battled hard to stop the rot in Glasgow.

Scotland even had the best chance of the first half inside the opening five minutes when Scott McTominay headed too close to Diogo Costa from point-blank range.

Portugal quickly took control of possession without creating clear-cut chances.

Francisco Conceicao spooned over early in the second period from Ronaldo’s lay-off.

Ronaldo then fired inches wide after making himself room for a shot amid a flurry of desperate challenges from Scottish defenders.

But it was Fernandes who had the best chance to claim all three points when the Manchester United captain’s powerful low strike was brilliantly parried by Gordon and collected at the second attempt by the 41-year-old goalkeeper.

Scotland are still on course for relegation from the top tier of the Nations League as they trail Poland, who drew 3-3 with Croatia, by three points with two games remaining.

Croatia sit second, three points behind the Portuguese, who they host next month.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie