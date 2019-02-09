Join us for minute-by-minute coverage as Ireland seek to atone for last week’s disappointment against England.
Liveblog
Bus Watch: Ireland’s arrived on time, and ahead of Scotland’s, so we will be spared that theme should there be a post-mortem on this game.
Weather Watch: Storm Erik is making its presence felt at Murrayfield, and it’s decidedly windy. It is likely to be the first Irish game surrounded by bluster since George Hook gave up the punditry.
Kick-off is at 2.15pm.
“A reality check” was Joe Schmidt’s clinical verdict on last week’s jolt by England in Dublin, and today he and his Irish side find themselves in an unfamiliar position of having to prove they can respond to a shocking home defeat.
Murrayfield is the stage, against a Scotland side that have won three-quarters of their home games since the last World Cup.
A win can reconfigure the England defeat as a blip; anything else and it will be difficult to ignore the question: have this team peaked a year too early?
Welcome to The42’s live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations.
Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or @the42_ie or leave a comment below the line.
Kick-off is an hour away.
