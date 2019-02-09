17 mins ago

“A reality check” was Joe Schmidt’s clinical verdict on last week’s jolt by England in Dublin, and today he and his Irish side find themselves in an unfamiliar position of having to prove they can respond to a shocking home defeat.

Murrayfield is the stage, against a Scotland side that have won three-quarters of their home games since the last World Cup.

A win can reconfigure the England defeat as a blip; anything else and it will be difficult to ignore the question: have this team peaked a year too early?

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations.

Kick-off is an hour away.