Bus Watch: Ireland’s arrived on time, and ahead of Scotland’s, so we will be spared that theme should there be a post-mortem on this game. 

Weather Watch: Storm Erik is making its presence felt at Murrayfield, and it’s decidedly windy. It is likely to be the first Irish game surrounded by bluster since George Hook gave up the punditry. 

Kick-off is at 2.15pm. 

Rory Best and Greg Laidlaw at the coin toss pre-game. The referee today is Roman Poite, the eponymous hero of The Roman Poite Factor. 

Greig Laidlaw and Rory Best with Romain Poite at the coin toss Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“A reality check” was Joe Schmidt’s clinical verdict on last week’s jolt by England in Dublin, and today he and his Irish side find themselves in an unfamiliar position of having to prove they can respond to a shocking home defeat.

Murrayfield is the stage, against a Scotland side that have won three-quarters of their home games since the last World Cup.

A win can reconfigure the England defeat as a blip; anything else and it will be difficult to ignore the question: have this team peaked a year too early?

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations.

Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie, tweet @gcooney93 or @the42_ie or leave a comment below the line.

Kick-off is an hour away.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

    SIX NATIONS
    'Stephen has special needs, but whenever Tom could pass a ball to him, he did. If there was a ruck, he'd drag him in'
    'Stephen has special needs, but whenever Tom could pass a ball to him, he did. If there was a ruck, he'd drag him in'
    'You're representing a lot of people when you play for Ireland and defeat hurts'
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt

