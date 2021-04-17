Italy prove too strong for Scotland at Scotstoun

Beatrice Rigoni with her Player of the Match medal.

ITALY LEFT GLASGOW with a resounding victory over Scotland, a hat-trick by captain Manuela Furlan and a brace by Player of the Match Beatrice Rigoni helping their side to a 41-20 success at Scotstoun.

In what was a fairly evenly matched contest despite the scoreline, Scotland were much improved since their thumping by England a fortnight ago but saw several opportunities sniffed out by a meaner Italian defence.

The visitors, too, had shipped a huge score against champions England last weekend but produced a far more complete performance today, running in seven tries in total — Ilaria Arrighetti the other to dot down — and conceding just two to Lana Skeldon and Emma Wassell, the latter of which was but a consolation.

The Italians will face Ireland next weekend following Adam Griggs’ side’s poor showing against the semi-professional French in Donnybrook earlier today.

Scotland’s head coach Bryan Easson said there were “harsh words” exchanged internally at full-time after their second successive defeat, and his side will square off with Wales in a bid to avoid having endured the worst possible season.