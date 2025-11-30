Scotstown eventually prevail on penalties in Ulster semi-final epic

Scotstown (Monaghan) 2-20

Newbridge (Derry) 2-20

After extra-time; Scotstown win 4-2 on penalties

Paul Keane reports from BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh

SCOTSTOWN’S DREAM OF finally landing an Ulster club SFC title remains alive after a marathon semi-final went all the way to penalties.

Level after full-time and extra-time in Armagh city, it took eight spot kicks to eventually separate the Derry and Monaghan champions in what amounted to an epic encounter.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan, Jack McCarron, Kieran Hughes and Darren Hughes slotted all four of the kicks that Scotstown took and with Newbridge twice failing to convert – Oisin Doherty and Sean Young couldn’t find the net – that was that.

The core of Scotstown’s ultra-experienced team have competed in at least one final but they’ve continuously come up short, losing in 2015, 2018 and again in 2023. They will have an opportunity to finally get over the line on Saturday week, 13 December, when they meet old rivals Kilcoo back here in Armagh.

A week after the sides’ original semi-final fixture was abandoned at half-time in Omagh due to dangerous conditions, this will go down as a landmark fixure with the teams still tied after nearly two hours of football.

And finishing on the losing side was tough on Newbridge, and captain Sean McAteer in particular, as he’d twice intervened for his team, grabbing the equalising scores that forced both extra-time and then penalties.

In all, Newbridge fought back from eight points behind with 54 minutes on the clock in normal time to force the additional 20 minutes, scoring 1-5 without response.

But four-times champions Scotstown still managed to find a way to make it through to their ninth ever final.

All of their big guns fired again with veteran Hughes, along with his brother Kieran, digging so deep on the afternoon while Micheal McCarville and Tommy Mallen registered 2-5 between them.

Newbridge’s second-half comeback in normal time was all the more impressive as they were nine behind at the interval.

Scotstown registered three two-pointers in that first-half, from Mattie Maguire, McCarville and roving goalkeeper Beggan.

If the Scotstown gameplan was to get quality, fast ball down to their forwards, and to press up hard on the subsequent Newbridge kick-out, it worked a treat.

McCarville’s sixth minute goal was a case in point as Scotstown won their own kick-out and quickly worked the ball down the pitch.

Mattie Maguire was heavily involved in that goal and when Scotstown won the subsequent kick-out, the ball was played to him again for their first two-pointer.

Suddenly, Scotstown held a 1-2 to 0-1 lead and were in a commanding position.

Maguire’s next score, in the 20th minute, was another that came straight off the training ground; Ryan O’Tooole, back after suspension, winning a ball back in defence and launching a rapid counter-attack that ended with Maguire pointing.

Still, Newbridge looked dangerous when they did get the ball forward. They played a shorter, more intricate passing game and grabbed a vital foothold in the game when they netted in the 17th minute.

Quick hands in the danger area worked an opening for Patrick McMullan who had time to turn and shoot.

Oisin Doherty was a constant threat too and pinched two first-half points for the back-to-back Derry champions.

But Hughes, wearing number 14, made life difficult for Newbridge as an auxiliary defender.

When former Monaghan star Darren Hughes did push forward and join the attack, he made sure it was worth it, picking off points in the 10th and 34th minutes.

That latter score for Hughes left Scotstown 1-14 to 0-4 clear but it was against the run of play as Newbridge rallied.

Now the Derry men had the wind, like the first-half in Omagh a week earlier, and made better use of it this time.

Eamon Young sniped a point. Then the increasingly influential McAteer drilled a two-pointer before winning a free that Doherty converted for another two points.

Just five points stood between the teams now, 1-14 to 1-9, but Newbridge’s momentum was halted by an Oisin Doherty point attempt from a routine free that dropped short.

Sensing opportunity, Scotstown pounced. Hughes, yet again, played a central role as they conjured a goal, picking out Mattie Maguire who passed across for Mallen to palm home.

Play had barely restarted when Mallen got on the ball again and stroked over a point, opening up a 2-14 to 1-9 lead for Scotstown. With six minutes to go, they were still eight points clear at 2-16 to 1-11. Surely they couldn’t be caught?

They were.

Newbridge simply refused to relent, reeling them in score by score and picking off 1-5 without response to take the game to extra-time. Conor Doherty’s 58th minute goal ignited the comeback, capitalising after a quick Eamon Young free was played to Oisin Doherty and across to Conor.

But it was McAteer who needed to show all his leadership in the third minute of stoppage time, curling over the equaliser to make it 2-16 apiece.

Both sides split six points evenly between them in the first-half of extra-time, leaving it tied at 2-19 apiece.

Rory Beggan saves a penalty in the shootout. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

That suited Scotstown more as they had the wind for the vital last 10 minutes but they couldn’t take advantage.

McCarron did curl over a beauty in the 75th minute which looked like it might be the winner but McAteer intervened yet again to fist over the leveller two minutes into stoppage time.

Scotstown scorers: Micheal McCarville 1-3 (1 tp), Tommy Mallen 1-2, Rory Beggan 0-4 (1 tp, 1 tpf), Mattie Maguire 0-3 (1 tp), Francis Maguire 0-3, Jack McCarron 0-2 (0-1f), Darren Hughes 0-2, Shane Carey 0-1.

Newbridge scorers: Oisin Doherty 0-6 (2 tp), Sean Young 0-4 (1 tp), Conor McAteer 0-4 (1 tp), Patrick McMullan 1-0, Conor Doherty 1-0, Conleth McGrogan 0-2 (1 tp), Eamon Young 0-2 (0-1f), Odhran McGlone 0-1, Callum MCGrogan 0-1.

SCOTSTOWN

1. Rory Beggan

5. Donnchadh Connolly

19. Ryan O’Toole

6. Damien McArdle (Captain)

4. Darragh Murray

11. Shane Carey

14. Darren Hughes

8. Micheal McCarville

9. Gavin McPhillips

10. Max Maguire

23. Kieran Hughes

24. Francis Maguire

20. Tommy Mallen

15. Jack McCarron

22. Mattie Maguire

SUBS

26. Nicky Sherlock for Max Maguire (51)

13. Conor McCarthy for Francis Maguire (53)

Max Maguire for Mallen (65)

12. James Hamill for Connolly (h/t e/t)

21. Jason Carey for Mattie Maguire (76)

NEWBRIDGE

1. Nathan Rocks

9. Conleth McGrogan

3. Shane McGrogan

4. Mark McGrogan

13. Patrick McMullan

6. Conor McGrogan

7. Padraig McGrogan

5. Callum McGrogan

8. Conor Doherty

17. Cathair McBride

11. Mark Doherty

10. Eamon Young

12. Conor McAteer (Captain)

14. Sean Young

15. Oisin Doherty

SUBS

22. Odhran McGlone for McMullan (45)

18. Dessie McColgan for McBride (47)

19. Killian Burke for Mark Doherty (54)

Mark Doherty for Eamon Young (78)

2. Shea McAteer for Callum McGrogan (79)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).