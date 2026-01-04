St Brigid's join Dingle in All-Ireland final with nervy win over Scotstown

St Brigid’s 1-16

Scotstown 1-12

ST BRIGID’S HAVE MADE it back to an All-Ireland club final, two years after losing the 2024 decider to Derry’s Glen, with this win over Scotstown at a freezing Breffni Park.

The Roscommon side were hugely economical in their own scoring but survived a brutal last quarter when Scotstown wasted a series of opportunities, including two goal chances from Jack McCarron and Micheál McCarville.

Brigid’s first score of the game arrived in the opening stages when Brian Derwin found the top corner of Rory Beggan’s net. While Scotstown got onto level terms, the last five minutes of the first half featured five unanswered points for Brigid’s that proved a platform for the Connacht champions to stay ahead.

They were also rewarded with heroic defensive displays, with one goal-bound block from Seán Trundle in particular, while Paul McGrath and Ruaidhrí Fallon offered so much going forward.

They now join Dingle, extra-time conquerors of Ballyboden St Enda’s on Saturday night, in the All-Ireland club final.

More to follow…