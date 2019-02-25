This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal to remain with the eastern province for the 2019/20 season.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 25 Feb 2019, 1:30 PM
57 minutes ago 3,484 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4511983

LEINSTER HAVE SECURED the services of influential Wallaby Scott Fardy for another season after he turned down an offer from Japan to sign a one-year contract extension with the province.

The 34-year-old second row was out of contract this summer having joined Leinster from the Brumbies in 2017, but has now agreed terms to remain in Dublin for the 2019/20 season. 

Scott Fardy Fardy has handed Leinster a big boost. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fardy was an integral part of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup title victory last term and news of his commitment to Leo Cullen’s side is a major fillip for the defending European champions.

Leinster were understandably keen to keep hold of Fardy beyond his current deal and while the former Wallabies star was the subject of interest from Japan, he told The42 that the decision to remain with the eastern province was ‘an easy one for me’.

Fardy, who is due to return to the Leinster starting XV for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Cheetahs [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], has made 15 appearances this term, in addition to the 22 games he played during his debut season at the RDS. 

“We’re enjoying it here, my wife has settled in well and I’ll be here for another year,” Fardy confirmed to The42 this afternoon. 

“I’m very happy. I made that decision a while ago and I’m happy to be here for another year and continue to go after trophies.

It was an easy decision for me. I had an offer to go back to Japan to where I was originally years ago, it was something I considered for a moment but my family have just settled here and I didn’t want to pick them up and move.

A big part of Fardy’s success on the field has been down to how well he has settled into the new environment and life in Dublin, with his wife, Penelope, giving birth to the couple’s first child, August, last December. 

In addition to his consistently excellent performances, Fardy’s influence on younger team-mates within the Leinster dressing room has also been invaluable following the retirement of Isa Nacewa. 

“It’s hard not to buy into it here, the squad you have, the leaders and the staff as well,” he continued. 

Scott Fardy Fardy has made a big impression at the province. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Winning games is enjoyable and I’m enjoying that process. I’m still learning, even at my age, I come in every Monday for the review and I’m still learning something from the game we’ve played.”

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi was naturally delighted to hear Fardy has committed to the province for another season.

“His experience is always welcome in the dressing room,” Contepomi said.

“He has fitted into the Leinster way of playing brilliantly and I know it myself as a foreigner, sometimes when you come from abroad and fitting into a club and culture is difficult but it’s great to see Scott staying and making a statement of how much he can help the younger guys. It also shows how comfortable he is in the club and that’s a credit to the club.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie