Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE SECURED the services of influential Wallaby Scott Fardy for another season after he turned down an offer from Japan to sign a one-year contract extension with the province.

The 34-year-old second row was out of contract this summer having joined Leinster from the Brumbies in 2017, but has now agreed terms to remain in Dublin for the 2019/20 season.

Fardy has handed Leinster a big boost. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fardy was an integral part of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup title victory last term and news of his commitment to Leo Cullen’s side is a major fillip for the defending European champions.

Leinster were understandably keen to keep hold of Fardy beyond his current deal and while the former Wallabies star was the subject of interest from Japan, he told The42 that the decision to remain with the eastern province was ‘an easy one for me’.

Fardy, who is due to return to the Leinster starting XV for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Cheetahs [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], has made 15 appearances this term, in addition to the 22 games he played during his debut season at the RDS.

“We’re enjoying it here, my wife has settled in well and I’ll be here for another year,” Fardy confirmed to The42 this afternoon.

“I’m very happy. I made that decision a while ago and I’m happy to be here for another year and continue to go after trophies.

It was an easy decision for me. I had an offer to go back to Japan to where I was originally years ago, it was something I considered for a moment but my family have just settled here and I didn’t want to pick them up and move.

A big part of Fardy’s success on the field has been down to how well he has settled into the new environment and life in Dublin, with his wife, Penelope, giving birth to the couple’s first child, August, last December.

In addition to his consistently excellent performances, Fardy’s influence on younger team-mates within the Leinster dressing room has also been invaluable following the retirement of Isa Nacewa.

“It’s hard not to buy into it here, the squad you have, the leaders and the staff as well,” he continued.

Fardy has made a big impression at the province. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Winning games is enjoyable and I’m enjoying that process. I’m still learning, even at my age, I come in every Monday for the review and I’m still learning something from the game we’ve played.”

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi was naturally delighted to hear Fardy has committed to the province for another season.

“His experience is always welcome in the dressing room,” Contepomi said.

“He has fitted into the Leinster way of playing brilliantly and I know it myself as a foreigner, sometimes when you come from abroad and fitting into a club and culture is difficult but it’s great to see Scott staying and making a statement of how much he can help the younger guys. It also shows how comfortable he is in the club and that’s a credit to the club.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: