Scott Hogan's superb season continues, Ireland U21 starlet scores cracker

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Scott Hogan continued his impressive scoring run with a seventh goal of the season today, but it could not prevent Birmingham from suffering a 2-1 loss against Blackburn.

The 30-year-old is now just one below the Championship’s top scorers, but goals from Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton earned Blackburn a hard-fought win to boost their promotion bid at the expense of John Eustace’s side.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Georgie Kelly scored his third goal of the season as Rotherham were beaten 4-2 by Hull, for whom Cyrus Christie was among the scorers.

In League One, Aston Villa loanee and Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz scored his sixth goal of the season in spectacular fashion (see below) as Plymouth drew 2-2 with Bristol Rovers.

Irish midfielder Jack Taylor opened the scoring as promotion-chasing Peterborough won 2-1 at Oxford.

Irish-eligible Sean Raggett got the only goal of the game, as Portsmouth beat Forest Green Rovers 1-0 to continue their promotion push.

In League Two, Cork’s Aaron Drinan was on target as Leyton Orien won 3-2 at Carlisle United to consolidate their place at the top of the division.

Meanwhile, Paddy Madden scored his fourth goal in four games, to help Stockport earn a 2-0 win away to Salford.

Another Irish striker in terrific form is Reece Grego-Cox, who scored his fifth goal in four National League games, as his Woking side overcame Gateshead 3-1.