Seahawks soar to Super Bowl win over Patriots

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS coasted to Super Bowl glory Sunday, routing the New England Patriots 29-13 as Sam Darnold sealed his journey from flop quarterback to conqueror of the NFL’s biggest prize.

Brushing off a reputation for wilting in big games, journeyman quarterback Darnold threw for a touchdown and some 200 yards on the grandest stage of all to give the Seahawks their second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s unbelievable. Everything that has happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Darnold.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The victory was buoyed by a dominant defensive display, and kicker Jason Myers’ five field goals – the most ever by one player in a Super Bowl.

But it was a night to forget for Darnold’s counterpart Drake Maye, who was sacked six times and threw two interceptions, failing in his bid to become the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 23.

“I’d like to have the game back and go back to the beginning and redo it,” said a crestfallen Maye.

Bad Bunny performed the half-time show, singing entirely in Spanish in a Super Bowl first.

One of the world’s biggest artists, Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s brutal and divisive immigration crackdown.

His vibrant show, featuring cameos from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, largely avoided politics.

Advertisement

That did not stop Trump – who did not attend – taking to social media to dub it an “affront” to the United States, claiming that no one could understand the performance.

An initially cagey game featured no touchdowns for either side in the first three quarters, with the Patriots stifled and the Seahawks largely playing it safe, relying on their kicker, and Kenneth Walker.

Running back Walker managed 135 rushing yards across the night, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“We went through a lot of adversity this year, but we came together and stuck together and this is what we got,” he said, after the game.

The contest sprang to life in the final quarter, with four touchdowns. Darnold’s 16-yard pass found tight end AJ Barner in the deep right corner of the endzone.

With the night threatening to turn into farce, a topless streaker evaded security efforts. The break in play briefly sparked New England to life.

Maye found Mack Hollins with a stunning 35-yard sling for a touchdown and the Patriots’ first points, narrowing the game to 19-7.

But it proved in vain. Soon after, Maye was strip-sacked, allowing linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to race into the end zone for a touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson ran in a late consolation touchdown for New England.

It all meant Seattle avenged its loss to the Patriots in the Seahawks’ previous Super Bowl appearance, back in 2015.

For the Patriots, a franchise once so dominant they were dubbed the “Evil Empire,” it was a disappointing night to end a season in which they had been reborn under coach of the year Mike Vrabel.

The storied franchise could not secure a record seventh Super Bowl, and their first since the departure of Tom Brady.

More than 120 million Americans were expected to watch the biggest event in US sports, which took place at the 75,000-capacity Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Seahawks boasted a vocal majority of fans from the kickoff, and their early nerves were settled with a field goal from the game’s very first drive.

New England’s porous offensive line was continually overwhelmed, the team pinned deep in its own territory, as Seattle added two more field goals for a 9-0 lead at the break.

Bad Bunny’s half-time performance came as a welcome respite for New England, with internet memes quickly joking that the superstar had “gained more yards than the Patriots” as he strutted through his colourful set.

Then came the flurry of touchdowns – and jubilation for the new champions. Mike Macdonald, 38 became the third-youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach, in just his second year in the role.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Just the best team I’ve ever been around, the closest, the toughest, most connected team I’ve ever been on,” he said.

It was sweet vindication for the humble Darnold, 28, once a highly drafted youth who played for four NFL franchises before his stunning debut season in Seattle ended in the ultimate victory.

“So proud of my guys,” said Darnold.

“I know we won the Super Bowl. We could have been a little bit better on offense but I don’t care about that right now. An unbelievable feeling.”

@AFP