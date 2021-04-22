BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

Coleman: Super League proposal 'left a horrible feeling... it didn’t feel good or right'

Coleman believes that the opposition to the idea among players, managers and fans was ‘unanimous’.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 587 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5416873
Coleman: "Massive pride" at Everton's strong stance.
Image: PA
Coleman:
Coleman: "Massive pride" at Everton's strong stance.
Image: PA

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman said that the defeated proposals to form a European Super League left him with “a horrible feeling as a football fan, never mind as a player”.

Plans for the breakaway competition, which provoked near-universal outrage across the football world, collapsed within 72 hours of their launch as the six English clubs involved — Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham — were forced into an embarrassing u-turn.

Coleman believes that the opposition to the idea among players, managers and fans was “unanimous”, and the Everton veteran was filled with “massive pride” at the manner in which his club condemned the proposal.

“It’s been a very interesting week,” he wrote in a message on Everton’s website.

“I think we’ve seen the good and the bad of football. The bad being the greed aspect of it all which was very, very disappointing, but then the good being fans of all clubs getting together and really putting their points across that the proposed Super League isn’t what we want.

“I thought that definitely showed the good side of football – the fans and a lot of broadcasters coming together as well. The football world united to let everyone know what we thought of the proposals. I think the feelings were unanimous amongst players, managers and fans so we got to the right conclusion in the end.

“I’m quite a laid-back person, things don’t bother me that much, but when the proposal was announced it just left a horrible feeling as a football fan, never mind as a player. It just automatically felt off, it didn’t feel good or right.

“When I saw the statement from my own football club condemning the plans, how strong they were and how they spoke from the heart, it gave me massive pride to be part of this football club. We are known as The People’s Club and that showed.

“Times like this make you so proud to be part of Everton because we are about the fans – and we always have been. We all understand football is a business but that’s only to a certain degree.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Football is nothing without the fans and it never will be anything without the fans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie