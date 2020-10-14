BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 14 October 2020
Ireland's Coleman expected to be fit for Merseyside derby following hamstring issue

The defender picked up a hamstring strain in action against Brighton earlier this month.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 12:50 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Seamus Coleman is expected to be fit for Everton’s Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool this weekend, following a brief injury lay-off.

The defender picked up a hamstring strain during his side’s Premier League win over Brighton earlier this month.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti suggested it was a “small injury” at the time but Coleman was subsequently ruled out of Ireland’s Euro play-off semi-final defeat to Slovakia, as well as their Uefa Nations League draw against Wales last weekend.

Coleman will also miss Ireland’s Nations League game against Finland this evening, but his return is still positive for Stephen Kenny’s side ahead of their clashes with Wales and Bulgaria next month.

“I think Seamus is going to be good because he started to train with us on Monday,” Ancelotti said at a press conference today. He also confirmed that Allan and Andre Gomes are also back in training and are expected to fit for the Liverpool game on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for tonight’s game, while James McCarthy has been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

