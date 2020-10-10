BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Advertisement

'I don’t think there’s a problem between the Wales and the Ireland players'

Ben Davies says relations between both sets of players are fine – despite the bad tempered games in 2017 when Neil Taylor broke Seamus Coleman’s leg with a horror challenge.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 5:34 PM
7 minutes ago 329 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5229727
Neil Taylor's horror tackle on Seamus Coleman in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Neil Taylor's horror tackle on Seamus Coleman in 2017.
Neil Taylor's horror tackle on Seamus Coleman in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BEN DAVIES SAYS he has not contacted Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty after his Euro 2020 play-offs penalty miss despair because “sometimes things are better left”.

Doherty and Davies will go head-to-head down the same flank on Sunday when the Republic of Ireland meet Wales in a Nations League Group B4 tie at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The game comes just three days after the Republic’s Euro 2020 dream next summer died, Doherty sending a decisive shoot-out penalty against the crossbar for Slovakia to book a play-off final date with Northern Ireland.

“I haven’t spoken to him since the penalty,” left-back Davies said of his new right-back colleague, who Spurs signed from Wolves this summer.

“Sometimes things are better left. But I get on really well with him.

“Since he’s come to Spurs he’s been excellent. We spoke about the game last week and it will be a good competitive match against them.”

The two sides have become familiar foes and this will be their fifth meeting in just over three-and-a-half years.

The matches have always been spicy affairs and Republic captain Seamus Coleman spent 10 months out of the game after suffering a double leg break against Wales in March 2017.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There is a lot of pride at stake and it’s a tough game every time we play Ireland,” said Davies, who is expected to wear the armband again after leading Wales in the 3-0 friendly defeat to England on Thursday.

“It was obviously terrible what happened (to Coleman) but these things happen in football.

“There’s a lot of new players in both squads now and I’d like to think that’s in the past.

I’ve played against Seamus a lot of times since his injury as well and he’s been a top guy on every occasion.

“There hasn’t been a single problem with me and him personally, and I don’t think there’s a problem between the Wales and the Ireland players either.

“They’re physical, tough opposition, and they work hard to make life difficult for you.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie