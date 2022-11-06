Seamus Power finishes in tie for third at Mayakoba

IN-FORM SEAMUS Power finished in a tie for third place at the at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.

Yesterday’s eight-under round of 63 – featuring a hole in one – Power gave some hope of chasing down leader Russell Henley, from whom he started seven shots off today. Ultimately, a three-under round of 68 was not enough to reel in Henley, who shot a one-under 70 to win the tournament.

Power needed a fast start and birdied holes four and five, but found just one more birdie – at 13 – to finish in a tie for third. Among the players tied with him was former world number one Scottie Scheffler, who roared up the leaderboard with a nine-under 62.

Scores

261 – Russell Henley 63-63-65-70

265 – Brian Harman 66-66-67-66

266 – Scottie Scheffler 65-71-68-62, Joel Dahmen 68-67-66-65, Troy Merritt 65-69-65-67, Seamus Power (IRL) 67-68-63-68, Will Gordon 62-67-68-69

267 – David Lingmerth (SWE) 65-66-71-65, Sam Ryder 64-65-73-65

268 – Maverick McNealy 65-68-69-66, David Lipsky 66-70-66-66, Taylor Montgomery 65-70-67-66, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-69-66-68, Patton Kizzire 65-65-67-71

269 – Aaron Wise 67-71-67-64, JJ Spaun 65-70-67-67, Collin Morikawa 71-63-68-67, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 67-70-65-67, Martin Laird (SCO) 65-67-69-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-66-64-69