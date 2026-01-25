South Korea's Kim leads at La Quinta with Power nine behind heading into final round

SOUTH KOREAN KIM Si-woo will have world number one Scottie Scheffler and teen phenom Blades Brown nipping at his heels as he takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Tour American Express in La Quinta, California.

Kim fired a six-under par 66 on Saturday to seize the lead on 22-under 194 with Scheffler and Brown a further stroke back on 195.

Ireland’s Séamus Power is nine shots off the lead after another round of 68. The Waterford man, who carded the same score yesterday, was three-under on the turn after birdies on the first, seventh and ninth holes. He added another birdie on 11 before dropping a shot at 14 which he immediately recovered from with his fifth birdie of the day on the next hole.

That leaves him in a share of 37th place on 13-under.

The 18-year-old Brown continued a magical golf week that included a tie for 17th in a Korn Ferry Tour event in the Bahamas on Wednesday before a cross-country dash to play in the California desert.

Brown, who had barely missed out on shooting a 59 on Friday, closed with three straight birdies in his four-under effort on the Stadium Course, toughest of three in use over the first three rounds which will also host the final round on Sunday.

“I tried to give myself as many birdie opportunities as I could,” said Brown, who took advantage of the par-five 16th then rolled in putts of 25 feet and 44 feet at 17 and 18.

“Hooped two putts coming in, and that was cool,” Brown said, calling the long putt at the last “surreal”.

“That’s what you practice for,” he said. “That’s what late nights that you’re going out to putt and pretending that you have a putt to win the Masters — that right there is what it’s all about.”

Scheffler, making his 2026 debut after a six-win 2025 campaign that included two major titles, had six birdies and two bogeys in his four-under 68 on the Stadium Course.

The US star maintained his share of second with a 25-foot par putt at the 18th, where he missed the green and saw his chip from a tough downhill lie race past the hole.

“I think I did pretty good,” Scheffler said. “There’s definitely challenging aspects to playing in the wind out here. (I’ve) just got to be a little sharper tomorrow.”

Kim is chasing a fifth US PGA Tour title and his first since the Sony Open in 2023.

He teed off on 10 on the La Quinta course, opening with the first of his seven birdies.

After a three-putt bogey at the third he birdied four, five and six to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

“I think it was a great round, especially when it was tricky winds,” Kim said.

As Kim tries to close out his fifth tour victory and Scheffler his 20th on Sunday, Brown said he would focus on controlling what he could and having fun.

“I’m 18 years old playing on the PGA Tour,” said Brown, who is the youngest player to shoot 60 or better on the US tour. “How awesome is that?”

