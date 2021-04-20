Ireland's Power withdraws from Zurich Classic after positive test

SEAMUS POWER HAS withdrawn from this week’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans after testing positive for Covid-19.

A brief statement from the PGA Tour confirmed that the Waterford native will not take part in the event.

“Power will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines,” the statement said.

“Power is replaced in the field by first alternate Zack Sucher who will partner with Dean Hearn in the team competition,” it added.

