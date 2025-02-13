Seamus Power joint leader as first round of The Genesis continues in San Diego

SEAMUS POWER IS currently the joint leader in California as the first round continues of The Genesis Invitational, the latest signature event on the PGA Tour.

Waterford’s Power posted a first round of three-under 69 in San Diego at the Torrey Pines South Course.

He only dropped one shot in this rouund, on the second, before countering with birdies on the 6th and 9th, and then finishing strongly as he picked up shots on the 15th and 17th.

Power is currently in a three-way tie for the lead with Patrick Rodgers, who has finished his round, and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who has completed 13 holes of his round.

